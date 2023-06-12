Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match vs grandson of mobster ends in chaos

By David Laycock • 12 June 2023 • 16:29

Credit: rcelis Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr last night, June 11, took on the grandson of New York gangster John Gotti in Florida in his latest exhibition fight. But a brawl broke out when the fight was halted in the sixth round.

The fight was due to be eight rounds of two minutes each but the referee Kenny Bayliss waved it off in the sixth, which greatly displeased Mayweather‘s opponent. Daily Loud posted a video on Twitter saying: “Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl”.

Gotti, 30, evidently didn’t believe the fight was over as he pushed past the referee to swing at Mayweather after the fight had officially ended. He had been clearly irritated by Mayweather‘s dominance and had wanted to get the last word in.

Unfortunately, he was up against the living legend ‘Money’ Mayweather, who in typical style weaved and bobbed until he could land the superior strike in the post-fight exchange. Shortly after this, the fighters’ teams swarmed the ring and chaos ensued.

The chaos spilt over into the crowd and backstage area of the FLA Live Arena in Florida.

Gotti is 5-1 in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and a professional boxer with a 2-0 record, later reacted on Instagram by saying: “Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life”. He tagged Conor McGregor in his post. McGregor who also lost to Mayweather in a boxing fight is an MMA legend.

The BBC quoted Floyd Mayweather as saying after the fight: “That’s why they pay the big bucks because I put on a show.” The fight had been Mayweather’s first exhibition fight in the US since he beat Logan Paul in 2021.

Police had to clear the arena as tempers seemed to flare among fighters, staff and spectators alike. Despite showing a lot of humility towards Mayweather before the fight, those feelings have appeared to evaporate since.

Always keen to strut his still very effective style, despite his 46 years, ‘Money’ Mayweather will no doubt be back looking to further top up his bank balance.