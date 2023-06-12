Floyd Mayweather exhibition boxing match vs grandson of mobster ends in chaos

By David Laycock • 12 June 2023 • 16:29
Credit: rcelis
Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr last night, June 11, took on the grandson of New York gangster John Gotti in Florida in his latest exhibition fight. But a brawl broke out when the fight was halted in the sixth round.
The fight was due to be eight rounds of two minutes each but the referee Kenny Bayliss waved it off in the sixth, which greatly displeased Mayweather‘s opponent. Daily Loud posted a video on Twitter saying: “Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl”.
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023
Gotti, 30, evidently didn’t believe the fight was over as he pushed past the referee to swing at Mayweather after the fight had officially ended. He had been clearly irritated by Mayweather‘s dominance and had wanted to get the last word in.
Unfortunately, he was up against the living legend ‘Money’ Mayweather, who in typical style weaved and bobbed until he could land the superior strike in the post-fight exchange. Shortly after this, the fighters’ teams swarmed the ring and chaos ensued.
The chaos spilt over into the crowd and backstage area of the FLA Live Arena in Florida.
Gotti is 5-1 in Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and a professional boxer with a 2-0 record, later reacted on Instagram by saying: “Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life”. He tagged Conor McGregor in his post. McGregor who also lost to Mayweather in a boxing fight is an MMA legend.
The BBC quoted Floyd Mayweather as saying after the fight: “That’s why they pay the big bucks because I put on a show.” The fight had been Mayweather’s first exhibition fight in the US since he beat Logan Paul in 2021.
Police had to clear the arena as tempers seemed to flare among fighters, staff and spectators alike. Despite showing a lot of humility towards Mayweather before the fight, those feelings have appeared to evaporate since.
Always keen to strut his still very effective style, despite his 46 years, ‘Money’ Mayweather will no doubt be back looking to further top up his bank balance.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.