Online mailbox for neighbours to report illegal tourist rentals

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 17:25
Report illegal rentals
Photo: Wikimedia CC / Acabashi
The Junta de Andalucia is looking for help to seek out and report illegal tourist apartments, which are not on the register. To this end, it has opened an online mailbox, which is already up and running. This online mailbox will work in such a way that it will send you to an email, in which you will be able to indicate which property is infringing the regulations
“The registers of dwellings used as tourist properties are public and the residents know best which apartments are rented for holidays, it is easy for them to check if they are registered”, said Belén López Casanova, head of the Tourist Business and Activities Service of the Junta de Andalucia at a forum organised by the Malaga Bar Association.
López Casanova said that this is not intended to transfer the responsibility to neighbours, but rather to seek citizen collaboration and facilitate the process for the regional administration.
Malaga is not only the Andalucian province with the most tourist properties, but also the province with the most properties for this purpose at a national level. In total, in 2023 there were more than 39,040 tourist homes registered in Malaga, followed by Alicante (37,962), the Balearic Islands (26,507), Girona (21,632), the Canary Islands (20,314) and Madrid (16,970), according to official data registered by the INE.
The email address to report an illegal holiday rental is: ma.buzonclandestinidadturistica.ctcd@juntadeandalucia.es and you can consult the tourist register here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.