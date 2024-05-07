Online mailbox for neighbours to report illegal tourist rentals

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 07 May 2024 • 17:25

Report illegal rentals Photo: Wikimedia CC / Acabashi

The Junta de Andalucia is looking for help to seek out and report illegal tourist apartments, which are not on the register. To this end, it has opened an online mailbox, which is already up and running. This online mailbox will work in such a way that it will send you to an email, in which you will be able to indicate which property is infringing the regulations

“The registers of dwellings used as tourist properties are public and the residents know best which apartments are rented for holidays, it is easy for them to check if they are registered”, said Belén López Casanova, head of the Tourist Business and Activities Service of the Junta de Andalucia at a forum organised by the Malaga Bar Association.

López Casanova said that this is not intended to transfer the responsibility to neighbours, but rather to seek citizen collaboration and facilitate the process for the regional administration.

Malaga is not only the Andalucian province with the most tourist properties, but also the province with the most properties for this purpose at a national level. In total, in 2023 there were more than 39,040 tourist homes registered in Malaga, followed by Alicante (37,962), the Balearic Islands (26,507), Girona (21,632), the Canary Islands (20,314) and Madrid (16,970), according to official data registered by the INE.

The email address to report an illegal holiday rental is: ma.buzonclandestinidadturistica.ctcd@juntadeandalucia.es and you can consult the tourist register here