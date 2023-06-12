Record Russian gas: Spain bears witness to tripling Russian imports

By Betty Henderson • 12 June 2023 • 15:10

Spain’s Energy Minister wants to diversify energy supplies. Photo credit: España en la UE

SPAIN experienced a major surge in natural gas imports from Russia, reaching record-breaking levels in May.

According to gas data released by Enagás on Friday, June 7, a total of 9,663 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of natural gas were imported via LNG tankers from Russia. This nearly tripled the amount imported the same way in the previous year.

This surge strengthens Russia’s position as Spain’s second-largest gas supplier. The country covered 27.8 per cent of Spain’s gas demand in May, second only to Algeria. The rise in Russian gas imports is consistent with a general trend across Europe, as Russian gas remains unaffected by EU restrictions.

The Spanish government has urged diversification in energy sources, but has acknowledged their dependence on gas infrastructure.

However, Vice President and Energy Minister Teresa Ribera has been calling on Spanish energy companies to reduce reliance on Russian gas and explore alternative LNG suppliers.

Meanwhile, Spain’s gas demand in May declined by 4.6 per cent compared to the previous year, driven by decreasing consumption in several sectors and reliance on other energy sources.

As Spain looks to reduce dependence on Russian gas and navigate changing energy landscapes, the country’s choices will shape its energy future.