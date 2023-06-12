Second Spin the Wheel winner for Rock Against Cancer

By Anna Ellis • 12 June 2023 • 14:07

Lucky winner, Cathy of Bucks E-cigs at Zoco Market and Lumsdens Auctions. Image: Rock Against Cancer.

Rock Against Cancer is pleased to announce the second winner for their Spin the Wheel fundraiser that took place on Friday, June 9.

The lucky winner of a pair of weekend concert tickets for the Rock Against Cancer concert on September 8 and 9 is Cathy of Bucks E-cigs at Zoco Market and Lumsdens Auctions.

There will be more chances to win another pair of these tickets on June 30.

Spin the Wheel numbers range from 1 to 50 and cost €5 each, with all the proceeds going to charity.

Spin the Wheel tickets can be obtained from stallholders at the Rock Against Cancer Charity events being held at the Cerveceria Dsas3 in Los Palacios on June 20, at the Stagger Inn in Rojales on June 27 and at the Oasis Bar in Benijofar on July 4.

Local businesses that join in to help at the Rock Against Cancer events are D’s Hair Extensions, Sandra Oracle Card Readings and Dutch’s Rugby Store selling lots of different items with all of the money going straight to the cause.

The events continue to be a success with regular customers at the bars supporting the charity. The charity would like to say a big thank you to all of the publicity by the bars and the stall holders.

Tickets for the Rock Against Cancer concert on September 8 and 9 in Torrevieja are now available. Concert tickets can be bought at any charity event or online at www.rockagainstcancer.es. CLICK HERE To book tickets or to grab more information.

Rock Against Cancer would also like to say THANK YOU to everyone for their donations and their hard work to raise the money.