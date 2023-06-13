Alert over defective battery fire risk in around 70,000 Citroën, DS and Peugeot car brands marketed in Spain

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 0:58

Image of a car mechanic testing a battery. Credit: Joyseulay/Shutterstock.com

A problem that could affect up to 70,000 cars of the Citroën, DS and Peugeot brands marketed in Spain has been denounced by the Organisation of Consumers and Users (OCU).

As detailed in a press release this Monday, June 12, safety failures in batteries due to corrosion caused by possible infiltration could translate into a risk of fire in cars manufactured between 2019 and 2023.

This was communicated to the OCU by Safety Gate, the rapid alert system for dangerous non-food products of the European Union (formerly known as RAPEX).

The affected Citroën cars are C5 Aircross manufactured between January 20, 2020, and October 1, 2023.

The DS brand vehicles, meanwhile, would be the DS7 Crossback manufactured between February 19, 2019, and November 22, 2022.

Those from Peugeot would be the 3008 V2 manufactured between March 12, 2019, and December 12, 2022, along with the 508 V2 manufactured between July 10, 2019, and January 25, 2023.

OCU expected that Citroën, DS and Peugeot would be contacting the owners of the affected vehicles to rectify the problem, which will be carried out free of charge and as soon as possible.

As a failsafe, the OCU recommended motorists ask the brand’s customer service if their vehicle was among those affected. This is especially the case if the vehicle was purchased second-hand. In that instance, the new owner is most likely not in the brand’s database.