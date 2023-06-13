Did Nostradamus predict climate change? In 1955 he wrote: ‘Living fish will boil in the sea’

By Chris King • 13 June 2023 • 20:01

Portrait of Nostradamus. Credit: Unknown author/Public Domain on Wikimedia Commons

Michel de Nôtre -Dame, better known by the Latinised name of Nostradamus, was a French physician, seer, astrologer, philosopher, alchemist, and mathematician, born in 1503.

Although he wrote 22 books throughout his life, he is best known for Les Prophéties, which was published in 1555. This famous work is a collection of 942 poems, quatrains, united in ten sets of verses (‘Centuries’) of 100 quatrains each, allegedly predicting future events and disasters.

His writings have long been the subject of study and analysis by those determined to interpret the meanings hidden in his cryptic prophecies.

According to Sky History, among other events, Nostradamus has been credited with predicting the rise of Hitler, the shooting of JFK in Dallas, Texas, and the September 11th terror attacks on the Twin Towers in New York in 2001.

While eerily predicting events that would occur many centuries in the future, Nostradamus insisted that there would be serious natural catastrophes caused by what could maybe be described as his vision of climate change.

Some of his writings assured that there would be events that put all of humanity on alert. As reported by unexplained-mysteries.com, in 1955, he wrote: ‘Like the Sun the head shall sear the shining sea. The Black Sea’s living fish shall all but boil. When Rhodes and Genoa, half-starved shall be, the local folk to cut them up shall toil’.

All of his words are open to conjecture and different interpretations – or misinterpretations – by the reader. Many academics have rejected his ‘predictions’ although it could also be argued that he accurately predicted many major world events that have happened since.

His books were written combining French, Greek, Latin and Occitan, and do not follow chronological coherence. Many scholars believe the works were penned in a subjective language while containing anagrams, plus mythological and astrological references that made comprehension difficult.

Academic sources reject the notion that Nostradamus had any genuine supernatural prophetic abilities. They maintained that any associations made between actual world events and Nostradamus’s quatrains are the result of (sometimes deliberate) misinterpretations or mistranslations.

These academics have also argued that his predictions were characteristically vague. This means that they could very easily be applied to virtually anything, and are useless for determining whether their author had any real prophetic powers.

Was Nostradamus predicting climate change in his writings? It might have taken centuries for it to evolve but the current predicament that scientists insist is the result of global warming, are all around us.

Spain is suffering from a massive drought, with very little rainfall this spring – aside from the recent downpours which have not really helped to fill the country’s water supplies.

Summer is approaching and the weather experts are warning of temperatures that could possibly make 2023 the hottest year on record.

Could Nostradamus have predicted this in his books? Is the fact that similar weather-related situations are occurring all over the planet purely a coincidence?

Emissions into the atmosphere of greenhouse gases derived from human activity are causing variations in the climate that would not occur naturally according to the experts.

According to another verse of Nostradamus, ‘Of human changes you will see marvels / For a thousand years their vestiges will not be found / Rare century, rare time, rare to know / Soon, late will come what you don’t know to expect’.

An interesting translation by Edgar Leoni, titled ‘NOSTRADAMUS: Life and Literature’, can be found here.