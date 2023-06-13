New Bicipalma record

By Glenn Wickman • 13 June 2023 • 13:16

Image by Bicipalma/Facebook

BICIPALMA public bicycle renting service has increased its number of users by a whopping 250 per cent over the last three months, according to Palma Town Hall.

More than 9,580 new users have joined Bicipalma since the end of February bringing the total number up to nearly 15,930.

The service was renewed and given a complete overhaul at the end of last year and since then it has continued adding users and breaking records, with 16,000 people now regularly relying on it to get around the city and registering nearly 100,000 journeys in May alone.

Last month also set a new record with 3,984 trips registered in one day – the previous daily maximum was 1,446.

The latest Bicipalma station to be installed was the one in Son Espases with 30 parking points. There are currently 75 stations throughout the city and the aim is to reach 85.

The busiest stations are Plaza España, Plaza París, Calle Blanquerna crossing with Pare Bartomeu Pou, Calle Josep Darder Metge, Calle Alexander Fleming, Parc de ses Estacions, Calle Jacint Verdaguer, Calle Bartomeu Barceló and Plaza Madrid.