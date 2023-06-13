Youngsters bear the brunt

By Glenn Wickman • 13 June 2023 • 13:19
Image by Gpointstudio/Shutterstock
YOUNG people in Alicante province are bearing the brunt of the increasingly precarious working conditions and low salaries.
A report by trades union UGT has revealed that workers under the age of 25 earn an average of €500 a month on temporary contracts and up to 86 per cent are forced to live with their parents as they cannot afford a place of their own.
Those who do manage to rent their own home are forced to spend up to 70 per cent of their earnings on the rent and many are forced to share with other tenants.
Average yearly income for that age group sits at around €6,680, a figure that is far below the minimum wage but which actually shows an improvement with regards to previous years.
Spokespeople for UGT confirm that young people under 25 have the lowest wages of any age group in the province and also face greater difficulties finding work.
The experts also reveal that they have been the most affected by the subsequent crises that started with the economic crash in 2008 and continued with the Covid pandemic and now the rising inflation caused by the war in Ukraine.
