Business Extra

By Linda Hall • 14 June 2023 • 20:45
Sun spots UNIVERSITIES and tech companies will receive £4.3 million (€5 million) in funding from the government to develop space-based solar power, which collects energy from the sun using satellite-mounted panels and beams it to Earth. The scheme has huge potential, Energy Security Secretary, Grant Shapps, said.
Shanghai deal GRIFOLS, Cataluña-based multinational pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturer, is taking steps to reduce its debt with a corporate manoeuvre within the Chinese company, Shanghai RAAS. If the transaction goes ahead, Grifols will receive $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion) while remaining “a significant” Shanghai RAAS shareholder.
Shell payout SHELL intends to boost its dividends by 15 per cent as part of the company’s plans to hand back more cash to its shareholders under its new chief executive Wael Sawan. Shell has told investors that the dividend increase would become effective from the second quarter of its financial year.
No vote PORTUGUESE company Western Gate, with a 2.18 per cent stake in the Dia supermarket chain, will vote against Benjamin Babcock as a major shareholder-director representing LetterOne, which owns 77 per cent of the company. Minority shareholders should have more weight on Dia’s board, Western Gate said.
Not the same FREETRADE, the investment app, has slashed its pre-money valuation by 65 per cent while blaming current conditions and a “different market environment.” Freetrade’s valuation rose to £650 million (€760 million) during the pandemic, but the company announced that it has since fallen to £225 million (€263 million).
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news.
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
