Chipping in: Nerja council throw support behind Velez-Malaga charity golf tournament

By Betty Henderson • 14 June 2023 • 14:18

Nerja authorities threw their support behind the event. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Nerja

THE third edition of Golf Tournament Against Cancer in Eastern Costa del Sol-Axarquía prepares to tee off this Saturday, June 17 and Nerja council has thrown their support behind the golf event.

The charity golf event, hosted by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC) at the prestigious Baviera Golf Club in Velez-Malaga, also has the support of regional authorities in Malaga.

Adding to the excitement, the tournament has also joined forces with international golfing groups to join in the journey towards the Solheim Cup 2023. The event joins in the journey towards the premier international women’s golf championship whose trophy has already visited the distinctive Balcon de Europa and the Cueva de Nerja cave.

The Mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, shared his delight at the Golf Tournament Against Cancer’s growing prominence, becoming one of the biggest charity golf events in the region. “Combining sport and giving to raise funds for such an important cause as cancer research is always a victory!” he explained.

As in previous editions, the tournament has a Best Ball-Stableford format. The tournament’s award ceremony will be held on the same evening at 9:30pm at the clubhouse terrace.