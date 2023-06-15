Mark Slack – Road Test

By Mark Slack • 15 June 2023 • 10:40

Road Test

MG3 – well priced, good handling, endearing and fun

MG are making a bit of a name for themselves producing affordable EVs, and pitting themselves against more established makers charging a premium for their EVs. MG’s main models though are SUVs, understandable given their popularity, but the non-electric MG3 (available when MG started under its new Chinese owner) remains in the price lists

This five-door hatchback is smart and equipment laden and by today’s standards a bit of a bargain. The two models start from €16,162/£13,820 with standard equipment including powered and heated door mirrors, air conditioning, power windows, DAB sound system with Apple Car Play, Bluetooth, remote steering wheel controls, eight-inch colour touchscreen, hill hold and auto door locking. The higher trim version at €18,151/£15,520 adds navigation, cruise control, parking camera and sports seats.

The Achilles heel of the MG3 is its engine, a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre petrol unit that is best described as old school technology. Mated to a manual five-speed gearbox the combination is adequate, but lacks sufficient power and at cruising speed you always find yourself going for a sixth gear that isn’t there.

At 70mph the MG sits at around 3,200 rpm, which makes things a tad busy where a more relaxed gearing pattern would help. The need to work the engine also doesn’t help the economy, my mainly local driving week saw a 7.2 l/100km (39mpg) average.

On cross country roads the MG comes alive with decent steering and a slightly firm suspension set-up that keeps the car sitting quite flat through energetic cornering. The power is at the higher end of the engine’s rev range and with a nice gear change makes it a fun drive.

As an example the admittedly more adept and capable Vauxhall Corsa will still set you back €22,296/£19,085, that’s a substantial difference. Of course, the Corsa will depreciate less, most likely prove as, if not more, durable on the quality front and overall feel more polished. Keep the MG for a longer time though and allied to that cheaper price tag it makes for an appealing proposition

Despite some misgivings the MG is an endearing car, it handles well, is good fun and very well priced. It’s comfortable with a good driving position and for those on a budget the cheapest way to get a new car that is a bit different to the normal mass of budget cars, and actually doesn’t look like a budget model.

Facts at a Glance

Model: MG3 Exclusive NAV

Engine: 1.5-Litre, 4-cylinder, petrol

Gears: 5-speed manual

Performance: 0-100 kmh (62 mph) Petrol 10.4 secs

Maximum Speed Petrol 173 kph (108 mph)

Economy: Petrol 6.6 l/100km (43.3 mpg) WLTP

Emissions: Petrol 147 g/km

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.