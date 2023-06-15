Not enough workers

By Glenn Wickman • 15 June 2023 • 16:58

THE generalised lack of workers that is affecting many sectors in Mallorca is being particularly felt by managers of airport restaurants.

Owners report problems finding chef assistants and waiting staff, while the insufficient public transport makes it very difficult to organise shifts.

The same sources reveal that the main reason for the lack of available workers is that there is so much offer that potential employees prefer to work at hotels.

One company in particular criticises the “irresponsibility” of workers, revealing that in just 15 days they employed 67 people, of whom 26 already left.

In addition, another four employees reportedly did not turn up for work after being registered with the Social Security.

This problem is not new and a similar situation was reported last summer at Son Sant Joan and even at hotels on the island, where workers frequently swapped jobs from one day to the next when they were offered better conditions elsewhere.

Airport employers claim to be flabbergasted at the situation as their establishments comply with the same working condition legislation as all other bars and restaurants.