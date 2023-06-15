Legendary British film star dies at age of 87 Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1980

By Marcos • 15 June 2023 • 14:50

WORD SPIRAL

1 Crib; 2 Brie; 3 Echo; 4 Odin; 5 Neon; 6 Noun; 7 Noon; 8 Nail; 9 Lass; 10 Soil; 11 Leap; 12 Palm; 13 Mood; 14 Daub; 15 Bled; 16 Dove. NOVELLO

QUICK QUIZ

1 National Rifle Association; 2 Zambezi; 3 Edward I; 4 Nazareth; 5 Three; 6 Erich Kästner; 7 Ham; 8 Thomas Edison; 9 Praise the Lord; 10 Washington, DC.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Malinger; 5 Asia; 9 Emit; 10 Athletic; 11 Snarl; 12 Rankles; 13 Press fastener; 18 Sporting; 19 Peep; 20 Epicure; 21 Awash; 22 Site; 23 Stirrups.
Down: 2 Almoner; 3 Interns; 4 Entertainment; 6 Set plan; 7 Accuser; 8 Planet; 13 Possess; 14 Egotist; 15 Set out; 16 Empower; 17 Evens up.

QUICK

Across: 1 Tundra; 7 Comprise; 8 Avon; 10 Before; 11 Naples; 14 Rue; 16 React; 17 Slot; 19 Cower; 21 Dowel; 22 Jaded; 23 Cute; 26 Dream; 28 Fin; 29 Astray; 30 Begins; 31 On at; 32 Trisects; 33 Sister.
Down: 1 Tribes; 2 Devout; 3 Acne; 4 Apparel; 5 Villa; 6 Yeast; 8 Afro; 9 Ore; 12 Per; 13 Eclat; 15 Towel; 18 Lairs; 19 Cod; 20 Wed; 21 Damages; 22 Jar; 23 Cigars; 24 Unit; 25 Easter; 26 Darts; 27 Ethic; 28 Fen; 30 Boss.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pebbles, 5 Guide, 8 Motto, 9 Winning, 10 Landing, 11 Alien, 12 Stags, 14 Cajon, 19 Lions, 21 Nogales, 23 Rubbish, 24 Deber, 25 Sexta, 26 Singers.
Down: 1 Pimple, 2 Botín, 3 Looking, 4 Sewage, 5 Ganga, 6 Ilicito, 7 Engaño, 13 Toolbox, 15 Algodon, 16 Flores, 17 Inches, 18 Ostras, 20 Suiza, 22 Libre.

NONAGRAM

alee, ally, eely, elan, gale, gall, gelt, glee, glen, lane, late, leal, lean, lent, tael, tale, tall, teal, tell, yell, aglet, agley, alley, anele, angel, angle, eagle, elate, elegy, glean, leant, legal, tally, telly, allege, eaglet, galley, gentle, gently, lateen, lately, leanly, legate, neatly, tangle, tangly, elegant, ELEGANTLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

Easy Sudoku 1980

HARD

Hard Sudoku 1980

GOGEN

Gogen 1980

ALPHAMUDDLE

Alphamuddle 1980

