Puzzle Solutions Edition 1980

By Marcos • 15 June 2023 • 14:50

WORD SPIRAL

1 Crib; 2 Brie; 3 Echo; 4 Odin; 5 Neon; 6 Noun; 7 Noon; 8 Nail; 9 Lass; 10 Soil; 11 Leap; 12 Palm; 13 Mood; 14 Daub; 15 Bled; 16 Dove. NOVELLO

QUICK QUIZ

1 National Rifle Association; 2 Zambezi; 3 Edward I; 4 Nazareth; 5 Three; 6 Erich Kästner; 7 Ham; 8 Thomas Edison; 9 Praise the Lord; 10 Washington, DC.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Malinger; 5 Asia; 9 Emit; 10 Athletic; 11 Snarl; 12 Rankles; 13 Press fastener; 18 Sporting; 19 Peep; 20 Epicure; 21 Awash; 22 Site; 23 Stirrups.

Down: 2 Almoner; 3 Interns; 4 Entertainment; 6 Set plan; 7 Accuser; 8 Planet; 13 Possess; 14 Egotist; 15 Set out; 16 Empower; 17 Evens up.

QUICK

Across: 1 Tundra; 7 Comprise; 8 Avon; 10 Before; 11 Naples; 14 Rue; 16 React; 17 Slot; 19 Cower; 21 Dowel; 22 Jaded; 23 Cute; 26 Dream; 28 Fin; 29 Astray; 30 Begins; 31 On at; 32 Trisects; 33 Sister.

Down: 1 Tribes; 2 Devout; 3 Acne; 4 Apparel; 5 Villa; 6 Yeast; 8 Afro; 9 Ore; 12 Per; 13 Eclat; 15 Towel; 18 Lairs; 19 Cod; 20 Wed; 21 Damages; 22 Jar; 23 Cigars; 24 Unit; 25 Easter; 26 Darts; 27 Ethic; 28 Fen; 30 Boss.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Pebbles, 5 Guide, 8 Motto, 9 Winning, 10 Landing, 11 Alien, 12 Stags, 14 Cajon, 19 Lions, 21 Nogales, 23 Rubbish, 24 Deber, 25 Sexta, 26 Singers.

Down: 1 Pimple, 2 Botín, 3 Looking, 4 Sewage, 5 Ganga, 6 Ilicito, 7 Engaño, 13 Toolbox, 15 Algodon, 16 Flores, 17 Inches, 18 Ostras, 20 Suiza, 22 Libre.

NONAGRAM

alee, ally, eely, elan, gale, gall, gelt, glee, glen, lane, late, leal, lean, lent, tael, tale, tall, teal, tell, yell, aglet, agley, alley, anele, angel, angle, eagle, elate, elegy, glean, leant, legal, tally, telly, allege, eaglet, galley, gentle, gently, lateen, lately, leanly, legate, neatly, tangle, tangly, elegant, ELEGANTLY.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE