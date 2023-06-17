Cider decider, Walking workout and In the buff

By Linda Hall • 17 June 2023 • 17:25

ACV: Can help but not cure, doctors say Photo credit: Pixabay/Noname13

IMMUNOLOGIST Darshna Yagnik, a senior lecturer at Middlesex University, began taking interest in Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) after it unexpectedly calmed his upset stomach.

Dr Yagnik’s research found that ACV killed as much E coli and MRSA in petri dishes almost as effectively as common antibiotics, but he admitted it was not clear how this would translate to the human body.

Other studies have found that ACV can help to normalise blood-sugar levels, reduce inflammation, aid weight loss and improve cholesterol levels.

University of Chicago Medical Centre agreed, in principle, that ACV had antibacterial properties, could boost weight-loss on a calorie-controlled diet and was able to “moderately” lower blood glucose levels.

But it had no effect on high blood pressure and could erode your tooth enamel, the Chicago doctors warned.

A walking workout WALKING at a steady, unhurried pace helps to lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes.

Extending the length of your walk can reduce the possibility of premature death and diseases like cancer, medical research has found. Increased intensity brings further benefits.

If walking is your principal exercise, turn it into a mini-workout, by bringing along kilo, or half-kilo weights. Alternatively, swap these for filled-up water bottles which can do double duty by keeping you hydrated later in your walk, suggested Kinesiology and Nutrition Sciences professor, Dr Janet Dufek.

She pointed out that it’s also possible to boost a walking workout by choosing a different terrain, especially a beach, since dry sand is an “extreme surface” demanding much more effort.

In the buff UK temperatures soared recently, and advice increased on how to live and, especially, sleep in hot weather.

Abbas Kanani, a superintendent pharmacist at Chemist Click Online Pharmacy quoted in the Daily Mail dismissed as a myth the wide-spread assumption that it was cooler to sleep naked.

“Sweat collects on the body and remains there with no clothes on,” he said, maintaining that lightweight nightwear made from breathable fabrics helps draw sweat away from your body.

By the same argument, those who swear by sleeping in the buff point out that a cotton or linen sheet serves exactly the same purpose.