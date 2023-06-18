By David Laycock • 18 June 2023 • 14:13

New Air Baltic Routes Open Between Gran Canaria And Scandinavia Credit: Markus Eigenheer Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Latvian airline Air Baltic announced on June 15, their intent to open a new set of routes to Gran Canaria, from Latvia and various Scandinavian countries.

Air Baltic will open a base at Las Palmas Airport on Gran Canaria and they hope to do it in time to bring some winter sun to passengers from colder climes.

Latvia can experience winter temperatures around -40 degrees Celsius, similar temperatures experienced in Norway, Finland, Lithuania and Estonia from where they also will fly to Spain. Although much more temperate in winter, Air Baltic has also proposed routes from Demark.

President and CEO of Air Baltic, Martin Gauss said this on the new routes, as quoted in Aviation Source News:

“When preparing for the upcoming season, we always carefully analyze the market dynamics. For winter months, when the overall passenger demand worldwide is traditionally lower, we have identified an opportunity to optimize our capacity to be as efficient as possible.”

“By establishing a seasonal base and operating two aircraft from Las Palmas we can serve the demand for sunny and leisure destinations. Such expanded presence in Gran Canaria not only enhances connectivity but also provides passengers with a wide range of convenient travel options.”

Air Baltic began direct flights between Riga and Las Palmas in 2022, but will now look to connect Gran Canaria to nine new airports around Scandinavia and Baltic states, putting them up against the likes of Norwegian Airlines and SAS.

New Routes and When To Expect Them

Gran Canaria – Riga, Latvia: expect three weekly flights from October 23.

Gran Canaria – Bergen, Norway: two weekly flights from December 1.

Gran Canaria – Billund, Denmark: two weekly flights from December 1.

Gran Canaria – Copenhagen, Denmark: one weekly flight from December 2.

Gran Canaria – Vilnius, Lithuania: one weekly flight from December 2.

Gran Canaria – Oslo Gardermoen, Norway: two weekly flights from December 3.

Gran Canaria – Oslo Torp, Norway: two weekly flights from December 2.

Gran Canaria – Aalborg, Denmark: two weekly flights from December 3.

Gran Canaria – Tampere, Finland: one weekly flight from December 5.

Gran Canaria – Tallinn, Estonia: one weekly flight from December 7.

All tickets will go on sale on June 21, but as yet no pricing has been announced, so get ready to hop online in the next few days and hopefully grab yourself a bargain winter break to this perfect holiday destination.