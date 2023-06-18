By David Laycock • 18 June 2023 • 14:13
New Air Baltic Routes Open Between Gran Canaria And Scandinavia
Credit: Markus Eigenheer Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0
Latvian airline Air Baltic announced on June 15, their intent to open a new set of routes to Gran Canaria, from Latvia and various Scandinavian countries.
Air Baltic will open a base at Las Palmas Airport on Gran Canaria and they hope to do it in time to bring some winter sun to passengers from colder climes.
Latvia can experience winter temperatures around -40 degrees Celsius, similar temperatures experienced in Norway, Finland, Lithuania and Estonia from where they also will fly to Spain. Although much more temperate in winter, Air Baltic has also proposed routes from Demark.
President and CEO of Air Baltic, Martin Gauss said this on the new routes, as quoted in Aviation Source News:
“When preparing for the upcoming season, we always carefully analyze the market dynamics. For winter months, when the overall passenger demand worldwide is traditionally lower, we have identified an opportunity to optimize our capacity to be as efficient as possible.”
“By establishing a seasonal base and operating two aircraft from Las Palmas we can serve the demand for sunny and leisure destinations. Such expanded presence in Gran Canaria not only enhances connectivity but also provides passengers with a wide range of convenient travel options.”
Air Baltic began direct flights between Riga and Las Palmas in 2022, but will now look to connect Gran Canaria to nine new airports around Scandinavia and Baltic states, putting them up against the likes of Norwegian Airlines and SAS.
Gran Canaria – Riga, Latvia: expect three weekly flights from October 23.
Gran Canaria – Bergen, Norway: two weekly flights from December 1.
Gran Canaria – Billund, Denmark: two weekly flights from December 1.
Gran Canaria – Copenhagen, Denmark: one weekly flight from December 2.
Gran Canaria – Vilnius, Lithuania: one weekly flight from December 2.
Gran Canaria – Oslo Gardermoen, Norway: two weekly flights from December 3.
Gran Canaria – Oslo Torp, Norway: two weekly flights from December 2.
Gran Canaria – Aalborg, Denmark: two weekly flights from December 3.
Gran Canaria – Tampere, Finland: one weekly flight from December 5.
Gran Canaria – Tallinn, Estonia: one weekly flight from December 7.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Dave Laycock has always written. Poems, songs, essays, academic papers as well as newspaper articles; the written word has always held a great fascination for him and he is never happier than when being creative. From a musical background, Dave has travelled the world performing and also examining for a British music exam board. He also writes, produces and performs and records music. All this aside, he is currently fully focussed on his journalism and can’t wait to share more stories from around the world and beyond.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.