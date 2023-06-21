Dublin Court Hears How Garda Stole Cannabis Exhibit From Station

By John Ensor • 21 June 2023 • 16:21

Guarda vehicles. Credit: Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A member of Ireland’s Garda appeared before a court yesterday, accused of stealing a cannabis exhibit from her own station.

On Tuesday, June 20, Dublin District Court heard the accusations levelled against 33-year-old Garda Holly Lane, who faces four charges, one being the theft of cannabis, writes Extra.ie.

The offences allegedly occurred on December 12, 2021, at Store Street Guarda Station, Dublin City.

Lane appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly and heard the four charges against her: Causing criminal damage to a locker, theft of a cannabis exhibit from another garda, unlawful possession of the cannabis and having it for sale or supply at Store Street station.

Evidence was given by Detective Inspector Mark Jordan, from the Bridewell Guarda station. He confirmed that Lane was arrested by appointment at 2.25 pm on June 2 at Coolock Garda Station, whereupon she was charged with the four offences ‘and made no reply’ after being cautioned. She was then released on station bail.

Detective Inspector Jordan also announced that: ‘The Director of Public Prosecutions directed summary disposal on all matters.’ This means the case will be referred to the District Court which has broader sentencing powers.

The case is due to be reviewed in September, until that time it was agreed that Lane would continue to be remanded on Bail.

No details were given about the value of the drugs that were stolen and the court was not privy to how the case for the prosecution would proceed.

Representatives for the defence submitted an application to order disclosure of prosecution evidence, including any available CCTV footage, to which Judge Kelly gave her consent.

Garda Lane, must attend court on September 13 in order to enter a plea or to set a hearing date. She only spoke once during the hearing to say accused ‘thank you’ after proceedings were ajourned.