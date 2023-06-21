The best cities in Spain for remote digital workers

By Michelle Embleton • 21 June 2023 • 16:57

Live and work in style as a digital nomad. Photocredit/Shutterstock

THE world underwent a profound transformation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The necessity of staying at home compelled individuals to explore the realm of remote work and contemplate the possibilities of conducting their professional duties from the comfort of their own homes, wherever those homes may be located across the globe.

Consequently, the working landscape experienced a significant shift, leading to an increasing number of people embracing remote work. As of 2023, remote working has emerged as a desirable option, enabling individuals to reside in the country of their choosing while pursuing their dream careers. The prerequisites for remote work are rather simple: a reliable laptop and a stable WiFi connection.

In light of this, the website Moving to Spain undertook a comprehensive analysis to determine the best European countries for remote workers. Various factors were taken into account, including the quality of internet connectivity, the availability of digital nomad visas, healthcare provisions, happiness indices, and cost of living, among others. Using these data a ‘remote worker score’, was calculated, which served as the basis for their report.

Excitingly, Spain claims the 4th position on the list, boasting a commendable score of 6.76. One of Spain’s standout attributes is its ranking within the top three for internet download speed, an indispensable requirement for any digital professional. In first place is Norway, a country known for its stunning natural beauty, and holds the title of the happiest country in Europe.

A closer look at Spain itself, reveals that Malaga is among the top four cities for remote workers, with a score of 5.18 out of 10. Malaga is celebrated for its relatively low cost of living, and its residents will be pleased to learn that it has been recognised as the third safest city in Spain.

Taking the lead are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, sharing first place with an impressive score of 6.67 points. In second place is Granada, which achieved a score of 5.93. With countries like Spain and cities like Malaga at the forefront of providing a great base for the digital nomad, individuals are now able to embrace the opportunities presented by remote work and embark on exciting new journeys in both their personal and professional lives.