The best cities in Spain for remote digital workers

By Michelle Embleton • 21 June 2023 • 16:57
Live and work in style as a digital nomad. Photocredit/Shutterstock
THE world underwent a profound transformation in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. The necessity of staying at home compelled individuals to explore the realm of remote work and contemplate the possibilities of conducting their professional duties from the comfort of their own homes, wherever those homes may be located across the globe.
Consequently, the working landscape experienced a significant shift, leading to an increasing number of people embracing remote work. As of 2023, remote working has emerged as a desirable option, enabling individuals to reside in the country of their choosing while pursuing their dream careers. The prerequisites for remote work are rather simple: a reliable laptop and a stable WiFi connection.
In light of this, the website Moving to Spain undertook a comprehensive analysis to determine the best European countries for remote workers. Various factors were taken into account, including the quality of internet connectivity, the availability of digital nomad visas, healthcare provisions, happiness indices, and cost of living, among others. Using these data a ‘remote worker score’, was calculated, which served as the basis for their report.
Excitingly, Spain claims the 4th position on the list, boasting a commendable score of 6.76. One of Spain’s standout attributes is its ranking within the top three for internet download speed, an indispensable requirement for any digital professional. In first place is Norway, a country known for its stunning natural beauty, and holds the title of the happiest country in Europe.
A closer look at Spain itself, reveals that Malaga is among the top four cities for remote workers, with a score of 5.18 out of 10. Malaga is celebrated for its relatively low cost of living, and its residents will be pleased to learn that it has been recognised as the third safest city in Spain.
Taking the lead are Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Santa Cruz de Tenerife, sharing first place with an impressive score of 6.67 points. In second place is Granada, which achieved a score of 5.93. With countries like Spain and cities like Malaga at the forefront of providing a great base for the digital nomad, individuals are now able to embrace the opportunities presented by remote work and embark on exciting new journeys in both their personal and professional lives.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Michelle has lived on the Costa del Sol since 2004 with her mixed-nationality family and mixed-breed dog. Originally a biochemist from Nottingham, England, she has been translating, writing and teaching in Spain for nearly 20 years. She can often be found out in the mountains, running or cycling, or on the beach with a good book.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.