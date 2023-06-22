Mark Slack – Road Test Abarth 595

By Mark Slack • 22 June 2023 • 10:50

Abarth 595 is a characterful gem!

Iconic is a very overused word but particularly in regards to cars. However, there are a few cars that can genuinely claim to be iconic and the Fiat 500 is certainly one of them. In its modern incarnation, like BMW’s MINI, it is heritage reborn and continues to be a huge success for Fiat. It is hard to believe it has been around since 2008 and in Abarth form is a particularly fun drive. It’s not especially fast, but really emphasises that cars don’t need to be fast to be fun.

Priced from €27,251/£23,225 the Abarth 595 line-up is all powered by a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine driving the front wheels through either a manual or CVT automatic gearbox. There’s a firm but still comfortable ride with the benefit of confident cornering across more twisting roads. The petrol powerplant offers two power outputs, 165 hp or 180 hp, and compromises of the 595, 695 and 500e all-electric, with both saloon and cabrio versions in the line-up. The Abarth 500e will take you 164 miles on a single charge, so not long-distance material but a striking commuter car.

The lead-in 595 offers standard fare such as dual-drive electric power steering with a sports function and fabric sports seats. Also present is air conditioning, Bluetooth, Car Play, Android Auto, front seat height adjustment, auto lights and wipers, rear parking sensors and powered and heated door mirrors and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Where the 595 shows its age is in terms of practicality with a small boot and only three doors. Huge fun on cross country roads and easy round town, things are not so settled on major A roads or motorways. It tends to be a bit noisy with a drone from tyre noise.

Although it has been recently tweaked these are tweaks rather than a major overhaul to its design. Therefore, it may be beaten by competitors in terms of practicality and equipment but the Abarth has a character lacking in more mainstream rivals

Apart from looking the part the Abarth sounds gorgeous at tickover, not in a broken exhaust kind of way but there’s a lovely burble and once on the road and pushing the revs the sounds continue to impress. It has such character compared to many modern cars and also broad appeal. My young supermarket delivery chap went into verbal overdrive when he saw it. This was one I was VERY sorry to hand back.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Abarth 595

Abarth 595 Price: €27,251/£23,225

€27,251/£23,225 Engine: 1.4 T-Jet turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol developing 165 hp

1.4 T-Jet turbocharged 4-cylinder petrol developing 165 hp Gears: 5-speed manual

5-speed manual Performance: 0-100 kph (62 mph) Petrol 7.3 secs

0-100 kph (62 mph) Petrol 7.3 secs Maximum Speed : Petrol 217 kph (135 mph)

: Petrol 217 kph (135 mph) Economy: Petrol 5.8 l/100km (40 mpg) WLTP

Petrol 5.8 l/100km (40 mpg) WLTP Emissions: 158 g/km WLTP Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.