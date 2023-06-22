Nora Johnson -THE WRITE STUFF – THE CHALLENGES OF WRITING A NOVEL

By Nora Johnson • 22 June 2023 • 11:00

WRITER’S BLOCK: The scourge of all novelists. Credit:Wikipedia

Ever thought of writing a novel? I’m often asked what it’s really like, so here goes…

Writing novels, a whimsical journey filled with unexpected twists and turns, offers both great benefits but mind-boggling challenges. It’s a wild ride that can be controversial and, at times, downright off-the-wall.

One of its greatest perks is the power to fashion extraordinary worlds out of thin air. You can create realms where pigs fly, people can communicate with plants and gravity decides to take a day off. The boundless freedom to construct unique landscapes and bend reality to your will is like having a backstage pass to the circus of your imagination.

Yet, lurking in the shadows are challenges that would make Sisyphus rethink his boulder-pushing gig. Writer’s block, the bane of your existence, strikes when inspiration is but a distant memory. Your characters may be waiting with bated breath, but your creative juices have gone AWOL. Overcoming this tormenting challenge can be as elusive as finding the pot of gold at the end of a rainbow.

Creating characters is like playing matchmaker with bits of your own personality, sprinkled with a dash of chaos. As a novelist, you get to breathe life into these figments of your imagination, making them walk, talk and embark on adventures. They become your mates, your confidants and occasionally your greatest critics. Writing novels grants you the extraordinary ability to create characters that are often far more interesting than the people you encounter in real life!

However, be warned! These great characters often develop a mind of their own. They might hijack the plot, taking it in directions you never intended. They’ll insist on having long-winded conversations or make decisions that leave you scratching your head in bewilderment. Trying to rein them in and keep them on track can feel like herding caffeinated cats.

Novels provide a welcome escape from the mundane realities of life. They whisk readers away on a journey, allowing them to engage with fictional heroes and solve convoluted plots. As a novelist, you have the power to create this captivating escape for others, offering them a much-needed respite from the current cost-of-living crisis.

But once the final word’s been written, the editing process rears its head. It’s a necessary evil that requires a sharp eye, merciless red ink and the willingness to murder the characters you’ve been “living” with for ages. Revising and refining your manuscript can feel like trying to navigate a particularly treacherous maze blindfolded. Every sentence, every paragraph, every page becomes a battleground to get it right.

Writing novels is a bittersweet experience that brings both benefits and challenges. From the thrill of crafting extraordinary worlds and breathing life into characters to the struggle against writer’s block and the torment of editing, the journey of a novelist is wild, controversial and occasionally downright off-the-wall.

So, dear aspiring novelists, embrace the chaos, savour the perks and buckle up for the exhilarating rollercoaster ride that awaits you! Who knows? You may just create the next great literary sensation or, at the very least, provide your friends with endless amusement when they discover your unfinished manuscripts buried in a drawer years later…

