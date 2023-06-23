By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 18:00

Image of Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz in 2022. Credit: Leonard Zhukovsky/Shutterstock.com

Carlos Alcaraz has admitted he’s been watching videos of Andy Murray playing on grass courts ahead of his Wimbledon campaign later this month.

The young Spanish tennis star has risen up the rankings at rapid speed wasting no time in previously becoming the World number One, before losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Much like his Spanish counterpart Rafael Nadal, Alcaraz appears to have mastered his game on the clay surface, however, going to the United Kingdom and playing on grass courts at Wimbledon is a totally different type of tennis because of how the ball bounces and skids on the turf.

Two of the best players on a grass court in recent years are Roger Federer and Andy Murray with the former having won Wimbledon an impressive eight times, while the Scotsman has won it twice during his career.

Therefore, it’s no surprise with Wimbledon getting ever closer that Alcaraz is trying to watch and learn from two of the great tennis players on a grass court and how they move their feet and hold a different grip.

Carlos Alcaraz looking to emulate Federer and Murray’s Wimbledon success

When playing on clay it is a lot easier to get around the court and potentially get to shots that would normally be out of reach because of a player’s ability to slide about, but on grass, especially a new surface early on in the tournament, this isn’t really a viable option.

Alcaraz is currently in the quarter-finals of Queens, which is the biggest and best tournaments for players to participate in as they prepare for the mammoth challenge of playing at Wimbledon, but he’s not been looking as smooth as he did at Roland Garros.

“I have a lot of time to watch videos, to learn from the best players in the world,” Alcaraz said.

Wimbledon is the most unique tournament

“Right now we are on grass and I want to look up to the best players on grass and movers. Roger and Andy for me are the best players that are moving great on grass. I want to be the same like them.”

Wimbledon will certainly be a test for Alcaraz as he goes in search of redemption for his unfortunate Roland Garros departure when he was clearly injured during the game against Djokovic as well as hoping to lift his second major title during his still premature career having won the US Open in 2022.