By Aaron Hindhaugh • 23 June 2023 • 16:00

A whole load of Brits have decided to pack up their things and move abroad in recent times and a huge 5.5 million now reside outside of the United Kingdom.

That stunning figure equates to around one in 10 Brits that now live abroad having had enough of the poor weather and high costs of living in the United Kingdom, with things only looking to get worse with a faltering government.

The majority of ex-pats decide to move far away from the United Kingdom and reside in English-speaking countries so that they aren’t forced to try and communicate with foreign-speaking locals, however, Spain has always been the exception.

Spain is somewhere that a lot of retirees decide to reside once they pack in work in the United Kingdom because of the stunning views that can be found around the country as well as the better-than-mild temperature that is welcomed all year round.

Brits flocking to the Costa Blanca region

According to reports and studies, it is believed that about 300,000 Birts now call Spain their home, but unlike other countries, there isn’t just one place that they decide to live and have relocated to.

However, some places in Spain are more popular than others, with the Express releasing a list of places that the Brits are occupying the most and it’s Orihuela that comes out on top by some distance.

It has been reported that 12.7% of the population in the Costa Blanca region is made up of Brits which is just a short flight away from the United Kingdom – only 2 hours 30 minutes from London – so it’s no surprise they have picked this beautiful location.

300,000 Brits now living in Spain

The short flight means that friends and family can easily jump on a plane and be abroad reunited with their families and loved ones in next to no time, and vice versa, Spanish residents can also get off back home for any special occasions very easily.

Popular destinations such as Benidorm, Marbella and Benalmadena also rank inside the top 10 respectively, but it’s Orihuela that comes out on top with the next most Brit-populated region of Spain being Mijas in the region of Andalucia with 9.9% of their population being Brits abroad.