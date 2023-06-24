Rock n roll royalty: Queen Forever tribute band to rock the stage in Estepona

By Betty Henderson • 24 June 2023 • 11:58

The band has spent years perfecting their look. Photo credit: Queen Forever

ESTEPONA is gearing up to host a sensational Queen tribute concert on Saturday, August 5. The award-winning Queen Forever tribute band will transport the audience back in time to the magical realm of the legendary rock band.

After being thrust into the spotlight on popular talent show ‘Got Talent España’, Queen Forever has become a true force in the realm of tribute acts, consistently filling venues with their electrifying performances.

The band recreate Queen’s most iconic moments, including their legendary performances at Live Aid, Montreal, and Live at Wembley.

Queen Forever has been working tirelessly since 2015 to perfect their act, including physical appearance, stage presence and musical arrangements. Now, with remarkable attention to detail, they reproduce the magic and energy of the original band’s performances.

More than 600,000 people have flocked to concerts by the talented Tolo Sanders as Freddie Mercury, Adrián Pujadas as Brian May, Haritz Caperochipi as Roger Taylor, Juanjo Amengual as John Deacon, and Sebastián Raimundo as Spike Edney.

The band has even received rave reviews from those who knew the original band members of Queen. Peter Freestone, who served as Freddie Mercury’s personal assistant from 1979 until his passing, has even shared his admiration for the group saying, “These extraordinary musicians have transported me back 40 years. Their musical talent is simply incredible”.

For further details about the concert and ticket purchases contact the venue by email: taquilla@tafestepona.com or visit the venue’s website here.

The concert promises to be an unforgettable experience for all rock music lovers, as a celebration of one of the most influential bands of all time. Through Queen Forever, the band’s music and iconic lives on, attracting new generations of audiences and maintaining their status as true rock legends.

Whether it’s the soaring vocals, the intricate guitar solos, or the pulsating rhythm section, Queen Forever’s tribute performances capture the true essence of Queen’s music.