Tragic Rollercoaster Accident Leaves One Dead In Stockholm, Sweden

By Chris King • 25 June 2023 • 18:04

Image of Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, Sweden. Credit: Arild Vågen/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

One person is dead and several people suffered injuries after an accident occurred on a roller coaster in Sweden.

The incident occurred on the Jetline ride at the Gröna Lund amusement park in Stockholm, one of the facility’s rollercoasters.

‘We don’t know how it could have happened. As it stands now, it appears that the train on the roller coaster has partially come off the rails causing several people to fall out of the carriage’, Annika Troselius, the park’s information manager told aftonbladet.se.

She continued: ‘Safety is the most important thing we have to work with. This is incredibly shocking to us and something we really need to get to the bottom of. It’s incredibly tragic, the worst thing I’ve been through. That someone should die is terrible’.

The park will remain closed until further notice

Clearly shocked at the tragic event, she explained that the park has been closed, and will remain so until further notice. ‘We will not open until we get to the bottom of it. We are not even currently talking about opening again’, added Troselius.

After the accident, the park was immediately evacuated by the police. A full investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the accident has been launched by the Swedish authorities. They refused to comment further as the incident remains classified for the time being.

Helena Boström Thomas, the press spokesperson for Stockholm Police commented: ‘We are talking to people who have been witnesses to the incident, it is part of our ongoing investigative work’.

Several witnesses spoke to the press about the accident

Several witnesses who contacted Aftonbladet testified that the wheels started to come loose from the carriage on the roller coaster.

Yasin Chaudry, a 16-year-old who witnessed the accident told the news outlet: ‘Suddenly the wheels started to come off. Then one person flipped out, and then another’.

Another visitor who also witnessed the accident told how she went to the scene of the accident and saw a wheel lying on the ground. ‘I ran there to see if there were any injured people who needed help, then I saw the wheel lying on the ground’, said Cecilia.

She continued: ‘First we heard three, four loud bangs. People started screaming and then people started running. At first, we thought it was a shooting’.

‘Then we saw how the wheels from the cart were on the ground. That was probably what sounded so loud. It’s terrible, this kind of thing can’t happen’, said Cecilia.