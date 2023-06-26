By Aaron Hindhaugh • 26 June 2023 • 13:45

COVID-19 test - Image Seventyfour /Shutterstock.com

A load of American doctors have released a video talking about how they pushed patients in the wrong direction when it came to the Covid 19 vaccination.

It was something that millions of people around the world had waited patiently for months to be released, the Covid vaccine which was said to help restore order and get things back to normal all around the world.

This vaccine was indeed taken up by the majority of people and most of them reported no side effects or any long-lasting impacts on their health, although there were also some fatalities and other things such as passing out and heart attacks being linked to the jab.

It’s perhaps something that will never be able to get proven for definite if the vaccine causes numerous heart attacks and other issues such as footballers who’ve famously collapsed on the pitch, but it certainly got people talking, to say the least.

Covid vaccine questioned once again

As time has gone by more and more people have questioned the legitimacy of the vaccine and how quickly it was discovered and rolled out when something for other deadly illnesses such as cancer and dementia are still nowhere near being a thing.

Now, a group of doctors have formed the ‘Never Again’ campaign which is aimed at professionals within the medical industry to ensure that nothing like the Covid vaccine is easily passed through and given to patients worldwide without genuine practice and tests.

These doctors have admitted that they broke the Hippocratic Oath by supporting the rollout of the vaccine, admitting that they failed their patients which has seen a sharp decline in the trust that many have in the health industry.

Doctors begin to take a stand

Doctor Timothy Stonestifer spoke about the vaccine rollout and he had this to say:

“Over the past three years people have lost trust in the medical system, and rightfully so.

“Many doctors lost sight of our oath to do no harm.”

It’s certainly a hot topic and one that gets people talking all over the world about was it right or wrong to push forward a largely untested vaccination and persuade people to take it up so willingly, some even getting three to four doses of it over the last few years as well.