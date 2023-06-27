Harry Kane’s Representatives Reach ‘Agreement In Principle’ With Bayern Munich

By Chris King • 27 June 2023 • 17:07

Harry Kane playing for England. Credit: ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com.

Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane is reported to have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with German giants Bayern Munich.

According to The Athletic and Bild Sport, his father and brother allegedly conducted the negotiations. The family members act as his representatives and are said to have reached this deal with the Bundesliga champions.

The respected sports journalist David Ornstein reported exclusively this morning, Tuesday, June 27, that an offer worth more than €70m with add-ons had been submitted to Spurs. It was believed to have been instantly rejected by the Londoners.

𝗘𝘅𝗰𝗹𝘂𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲: Bayern Munich have submitted a formal offer for Tottenham striker Harry Kane.#FCBayern's opening bid for the England captain is €70million plus add-ons. More from @David_Ornstein — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) June 27, 2023

Bayern stated their interest in tempting Kane to Germany earlier this week. Despite the striker only having one more season to run on his current contract, Daniel Levy has been insistent that his best player will not be allowed to leave.

Manchester United have tried their best recently to get Kane’s signature but have failed so far. Erik ten Haag is known to be a huge fan of the prolific goalscorer and hoped to lure him to Old Trafford.

Bayern are also hoping to secure the services of Kyle Walker

The Germans are also keen to land another England international, Kyle Walker, from Manchester City. Such is their intent that they are apparently prepared to break their house rule of only offering one-year contracts to players aged over 30.

Walker has been at the Etihad since 2017 but the experienced defender was thought to be upset after Pep Guardiola left him out of the starting lineup for the Champions League final in Istanbul.

Napoli star Min-Jae-Kim is wanted by Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel also has his sights set on Napoli’s very much in-demand centre-back, Min-Jae Kim. The 26-year-old’s representatives have reportedly been in negotiations with the Germans over a move from Italy.

According to Bild, Tuchel is also interested in bringing his old Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta to the Allianz Stadium.