Manchester City battle to Champions League victory and historic treble in Turkey

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 0:42

Image of Manchester City winning the 2023 Champions League trophy. Credit: Twitter@ManCity

Manchester City are the new kings of Europe after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League Final in Istanbul this evening, Saturday, June 10.

In the process, Pep Guardiola’s side emulated the feat achieved in 1999 by their Old Trafford neighbours. Adding the trophy to this season’s FA Cup victory and their Premier League title makes City only the second English club to win the elusive treble.

If football fans thought the result of the match in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium was going to be a foregone conclusion they were very much mistaken.

Internazionale were supremely organised defensively and every bit as good as their opponents. Simone Inzaghi’s men could have easily been the ones lifting the trophy had certain moments gone their way.

The sight of their inspirational midfield star Kevin DeBruyne limping off with an injury in the first half was not something that the City fans wanted to witness either.

A Rodri strike sealed the win for Man City

In the end, a stunning strike from Spanish international Rodri in the 68th minute was enough to separate the two teams. He curled a sublime right-footed shot into the Milan net from outside the penalty area before Andre Onana had time to even react.

A manic closing spell saw Ederson earn his place in Manchester folklore with a save to prevent the Italians from drawing level. A header from Federico Dimarco went over the keeper’s head only to bounce back off the bar to Romelu Lukaku.

The big Belgian striker surely thought he was going to be Inter’s hero but his effort was somehow kept out of the net by the Brazilian stopper.

Guardiola can now be hailed as one of the greatest football managers of all time. Tonight’s win can be added to the two that the Catalan coach picked up in 2009 and 2011 while in charge of Barcelona.

After the huge disappointment of two seasons ago when they lost to Chelsea, this City side can now rejoice in their massive achievement of finally inserting the final piece of the jigsaw.