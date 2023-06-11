Manchester City battle to Champions League victory and historic treble in Turkey

By Chris King • 11 June 2023 • 0:42
Image of Manchester City winning the 2023 Champions League trophy.
Credit: Twitter@ManCity
Manchester City are the new kings of Europe after beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League Final in Istanbul this evening, Saturday, June 10.
CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/n8dXDvOZyp
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023
CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/n8dXDvOZyp
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023
In the process, Pep Guardiola’s side emulated the feat achieved in 1999 by their Old Trafford neighbours. Adding the trophy to this season’s FA Cup victory and their Premier League title makes City only the second English club to win the elusive treble.
If football fans thought the result of the match in the Ataturk Olympic Stadium was going to be a foregone conclusion they were very much mistaken.
Internazionale were supremely organised defensively and every bit as good as their opponents. Simone Inzaghi’s men could have easily been the ones lifting the trophy had certain moments gone their way.
The sight of their inspirational midfield star Kevin DeBruyne limping off with an injury in the first half was not something that the City fans wanted to witness either.
In the end, a stunning strike from Spanish international Rodri in the 68th minute was enough to separate the two teams. He curled a sublime right-footed shot into the Milan net from outside the penalty area before Andre Onana had time to even react.
A manic closing spell saw Ederson earn his place in Manchester folklore with a save to prevent the Italians from drawing level. A header from Federico Dimarco went over the keeper’s head only to bounce back off the bar to Romelu Lukaku.
The big Belgian striker surely thought he was going to be Inter’s hero but his effort was somehow kept out of the net by the Brazilian stopper.
Guardiola can now be hailed as one of the greatest football managers of all time. Tonight’s win can be added to the two that the Catalan coach picked up in 2009 and 2011 while in charge of Barcelona.
Champions of Europe, you made us sing that! 🫶#ManCity | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/2CevTDN3UT
— Manchester City (@ManCity) June 10, 2023
Champions of Europe, you made us sing that! 🫶#ManCity | #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/2CevTDN3UT
After the huge disappointment of two seasons ago when they lost to Chelsea, this City side can now rejoice in their massive achievement of finally inserting the final piece of the jigsaw.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.