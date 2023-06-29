Nicole Scherzinger And Former Rugby Star Thom Evans Get Engaged On Portuguese Beach

By Chris King • 29 June 2023 • 22:09

Image of Praia de Senhor da Pedra in Portugal. Credit: Benjamin Fauvel/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Nicole Scherzinger has announced her engagement to the former Scottish rugby player Thom Evans.

The couple were on holiday in the beautiful city of Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal when he popped the question. Taking to Instagram, the former Pussycat Dolls singer revealed last Tuesday, June 27, how it happened on the sand at Praia de Senhor da Pedra.

In her two social media posts, the Senhor da Pedra chapel can be seen behind the loving couple in the background. The main post was captioned simply: ‘I said yes’, accompanied by a ring emoji. The second photo showed them holding each other and gazing lovingly into one another’s eyes.

Posting the same images to his own Instagram, 38-year-old Thom wrote ‘My Ever After’. In one photo he is seen holding a ring box and proposing to Nicole while down on one knee at the beach.

Vila Nova de Gaia is at the heart of port production in Portugal. It is located just outside the city of Porto, south of the Douro River, in what is known as the Porto Metropolitan Area.

Thom appeared as a contestant on Celebrity X Factor in 2019

It is believed that the couple first met when the sports star appeared as a contestant on the celebrity version of The X Factor in 2019, on which Nicole was part of the judging panel.

‘I’ve definitely been through my fair share of insecurities that I’ve fought through and battled, and I’ve gone through challenges and relationships – and what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger’, Nicole told The Times in 2021 while speaking about her previous relationships.

For both Nicole and Thom, this is their first time to be engaged to anybody. The singing and dancing star spent seven years in a high-profile relationship with British F1 legend Lewis Hamilton. That ended in 2015 and she got involved with Grigor Dimitrov, the Bulgarian tennis star, which lasted from 2016 until 2019.