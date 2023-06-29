Nora Johnson – The Challenges Of Memoir

By Nora Johnson • 29 June 2023 • 10:15

WRITER’S BLOCK: The scourge of all novelists. Credit:Wikipedia

The Write Stuff (Part 2) – The Challenges of Memoir

Before becoming a novelist, columnist and additionally memoirist (!), I had a front-row seat in the world of crime. Wait, don’t go! Let me explain.

After post-graduate studies in the UK, I studied Law in Los Angeles (writing, and then winning, the Law School’s Moot Court Prize – a surreal Perry Mason-type experience) where I lived for a number of eventful years.

My Moot Court sparring partner, Tony, a cop with the LAPD, was so impressed I’d won the prize for us both, he helped me visit otherwise inaccessible areas– like jails (my passion: criminal law). Since Hollywood film studios were on his beat he got me roles in movies for my English “accent” and I even attended an Oscars dress rehearsal bumping into actors like Harrison Ford and George Clooney. Hi Harrison and George if you’re reading this!

The late foreign correspondent Nicholas Tomalin wrote that success in journalism only required: “rat-like cunning, a plausible manner and a little literary ability”. Columnists, though, need a few other qualities: curiosity, energy and especially perseverance.

As for memoirs, in which category will Boris Johnson’s forthcoming tell-all feature?

Fiction, horror, crime, black comedy, fantasy, adventure, misadventure, sci-fi, satire? Or, all the above?

