Sunny Side Up: AEHCOS Remains Positive In Summer Forecasts After Great June Figures

By Betty Henderson • 30 June 2023 • 19:41

AEHCOS stakeholders were pleased with the news. Photo credit: AEHCOS

THE Costa del Sol Hotel Entrepreneurs Association (AEHCOS) is forecasting a positive summer season as hotel occupancy rates remain strong.

AEHCOS released its monthly hotel occupancy report on Thursday, June 28. As the month came to a close, the Malaga region boasted an impressive average occupancy of 82.12 per cent, a steady performance that aligns with past years.

Leading destinations

Among the popular destinations, Mijas took the lead in AEHCOS’ June figures with an impressive occupancy rate of 87.55 per cent, closely followed by Fuengirola at 87.01 per cent. Marbella also attracted a considerable number of visitors with hotels hitting 84 per cent occupancy rates according to AEHCOS.

Average spending

AEHCOS found that the he Average Gross Impact per Occupied Customer (IBCA) saw a minor decline in June, with an average spending rate of €124.27 per person per day, compared to €134.14 in the previous year. Despite this, AEHCOS emphasises the positive aspects of the current situation.

Taking positives

José Luque, the President of AEHCOS, acknowledged that there was a slight dip in hotel occupancy but remained optimistic about the sector’s potential.

Despite some stagnation since mid-May, mostly domestically due to rising interest rates and inflation, AEHCOS and the industry looks forward to a surge in last-minute bookings during the peak months of July and August.

AEHCOS highlighted the resilience of the industry in adapting to challenges like increased material prices and interest rates, saying that this means the sector remains profitable.

Looking forward

Looking ahead, AEHCOS maintains a positive outlook for July and August, projecting a promising occupancy rate of 82.18 per cent and 80.83 per cent for each of the months, despite being slightly lower than the previous year.

AEHCOS also said that hotels are responding proactively to the slight dip in figures. Many hotels have responded by offering enticing last-minute deals to attract more bookings and ensure a successful peak season.

What is AEHCOS

As the Costa del Sol Hotel Entrepreneurs Association, AEHCOS represents and advocates for the interests of hotel entrepreneurs in the Costa del Sol region. AEHCOS aims to develop and grow the hotel industry, as well as addressing challenges faced by the sector.

AEHCOS also leads research, shares its insights into the industry, and collaborates with other stakeholders and the government to improve the competitiveness and sustainability of the Costa del Sol’s hospitality sector.