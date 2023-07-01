Elon Musk Imposes Controversial Daily Limit On Number Of Tweets Unverified Users Can Read

He explained: “Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts, 600 posts/day. New unverified accounts 300/day”.

Thousands of users reported various problems throughout the day. Messages such as: ‘Sorry, you’ve reached the query frequency limit. Wait a few seconds and try again’, was the most common problem, along with: ‘Something went wrong. Try reloading’.

After several months of negotiations, the billionaire purchased Twitter last October for a total of $44,000 million. Since then, he has done his best to disrupt and modify what used to be a free platform.

His controversial decisions have followed one another. He embarked on an aggressive policy of laying off workers not long after taking control.

Users must pay $8 (£6.30) to be verified

After criticising the previous management over the way they ran the platform, Musk immediately trimmed a workforce of about 8,000 down to around 1,500 in a very short space of time.

Musk then implemented the withdrawal of all verified profiles to make them paid – except accounts with more than a million followers. To get the verification badge – or ‘blue tick’ – users must now pay $8 (£6.30) as a subscription each month.

This latest action to ‘temporarily’ limit the number of tweets that users can read has caused a great deal of consternation today.