Unstable Weather Forecast For The Valencian Community At The Start Of This Week

By Chris King • 02 July 2023 • 21:49

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

After a Sunday with very high temperatures in the Valencian Community, similar weather is forecast for this week but interspersed with heavy rain in some parts.

In its forecast released this Sunday, July 2, AEMET, The State Meteorological Agency, predicted a change in the weather. This could include rainfall and storms in some areas with the weather at the start of the week proving to be rather unstable.

A tweet from MeteOrihuela warned of rainfall and storms this evening, with even hail in some parts of the Community.

It read:’Continuation of #inestabilidad at interior points to the east-southeast of #PenínsulaIbérica! This Sunday afternoon-night (07/02/2023), weather warnings by #tormentas activated by @AEMET_Esp. The larger convective cells could be accompanied by #granizo’.

¡Continúa la #inestabilidad en puntos de interior del este-sureste de la #PenínsulaIbérica! Esta tarde-noche de domingo (02/07/2023), avisos meteorológicos por #tormentas activados por @AEMET_Esp. Las células convectivas de mayor entidad podrían venir acompañadas de #granizo. pic.twitter.com/M1TiMYi3Tg — MeteOrihuela (@MeteOrihuela) July 2, 2023

Monday, July 3

Locally strong showers and strong storms are expected in the interior of Castellón. Similar weather is not ruled out in other parts of the Community, although not as intense.

Despite this adverse weather, temperatures will remain without significant changes, with minimums of 22°C expected, long with maximums of 31°C.

Tuesday, July 4

Tuesday will begin with a slightly cloudy sky, with cloudiness of daytime evolution in the interior. Showers and even occasional storms are predicted in the afternoon in Castellón.

Minimum temperatures will again remain without changes while the maximums will rise. This change will be locally notable in Valencia, possibly reaching significantly high values ​​in Valencia and Alicante.

Wednesday, July 5

The situation will be practically the same throughout the Community on Wednesday. Clear skies will welcome the day in Alicante and Castellón, however, Castellón could experience more rain, although probably weaker and more occasional.

According to AEMET, Thursday 6 will be especially marked by high temperatures. These will continue unabated for the next few days they predicted.

An increase in temperatures is expected as the weekend arrives, with some parts of the Community reaching 34°C.