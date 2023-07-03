By Aaron Hindhaugh • 03 July 2023 • 14:00

Meta – who own and run Facebook – have started to unleash their Twitter alternative for people to try out as it’s started appearing in certain App stores.

Twitter and its community went into a frenzy and meltdown over the weekend as not many people could refresh their feeds and were wondering what a bizarre message meant at the top of their screens which said a limit had been reached.

Now though, it has all been cleared up by Elon Musk – the owner of Twitter – as he has revealed that due to the activity of many users, scammers and bots, he was restricting the number of tweets that one person could see and interact with per day.

Musk took to Twitter to enlighten people about these new changes and how they would impact everyone using Twitter, even the ones who pay to be on the platform and have a blue verification tick next to their name.

Meta reveals Twitter-themed app

People who pay for Twitter Blue will be restricted to seeing 6000 tweets per day, unverified users will be capped at 600 and any new users who aren’t verified will have to settle for just 300 tweets a day, which certainly isn’t a lot, especially for those who work in the media industry.

To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits: – Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day

– Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day

– New unverified accounts to 300/day — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

These changes could soon come back to haunt Musk – if they haven’t already – because Meta has seemingly stepped up its development and launch of ‘Threads’ which is said to be an extremely similar layout to Twitter and its description makes it sound almost like a carbon copy.

According to The Play Store, Threads is “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things – or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world.”

Elon Musk’s latest decision could cost him users

While Twitter is very established and will likely always be the place to go when it comes to discussing hot topics, sports and anything else people are wanting to stay up to date with what is going on in the world.

However, it is certainly something to consider for Musk going forward as Twitter is a pretty simple concept that other companies can copy and create their own version of if they wish and believe he is killing out the giant social media platform.