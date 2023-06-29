Apple Have Secretly Increased Prices, Check If This Impacts You

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 29 June 2023 • 18:10

Apple’s iPhone products are one of the most famous pieces of technology on planet Earth, but they could soon become too expensive for some people with these latest hidden price rises.

While you do have to fork out a huge chunk of money to buy the latest iPhone, that is not the end of giving Apple your hard-earned money with things such as apps and iCloud storage having to be bought as extras.

While the tech giants do indeed offer users up to 5GB worth of storage on their own cloud with every account and device, this is simply not enough for the number of apps, photos and videos that are on people’s phones nowadays.

Therefore, a lot of people opt to pay for more iCloud storage which isn’t usually too expensive, just an extra 79p, but now this is all about to change for users in certain countries as Apple look to make bigger profits.

Apple yet again raise prices for users

In this latest round of price changes, they are said to have gone through the roof and increased by around 29% in some cases

Prior to the price rises that Apple have introduced, people in the United Kingdom were having to pay 79p a month for an extra 50GB, £2.49 a month for 200GB and then finally £6.99 per month for a massive 1TB worth of storage.

However, many have been left angered by these latest price rises which now see the same amount of storage on offer but for more money with 50GB costing 99p per month, 200GB is £2.99 per month and 1TB will set you back £8.99 per month.

iCloud prices rise by 29%

It appears that the 50GB worth of storage is still the best value for money, closely followed by the 200GB which is available for just under £3 per month, but paying almost £9 for 1TB is simply ludicrous.

It’s not just in the UK where people are going to be impacted by these price rises with iPhone users in Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates also feeling the pinch.