Apple Set To Introduce Huge News Features To Their AirPods Pro 2

By Aaron Hindhaugh • 21 June 2023 • 18:00

Apple's famous logo beaming outside a huge building

Apple are now just a mere few months away from releasing big new features to the world that will be incorporated into their state-of-the-art AirPods Pro 2 which should allow for optimised listening.

As with a lot of Apple’s new features, these new upgrades coming to the AirPods Pro 2, were announced at the company’s latest developer’s conference, although it will have been overshadowed by the new headset.

It was announced that Apple would be introducing a brand new virtual reality headset to try and rival the likes of Meta who have their own Meta Universe to allow people to communicate and engage with people without the comfort of their own homes.

One of the new features that are set to introduce is a fine-tuned way for the AirPods Pro 2 will be able to react and change the way you’re listening to music, podcast or video just by judging the environment you’re in and can allow you to block out the noise of the outside world without pressing any buttons.

AirPods Pro 2 to allow for enhanced listening

Another very handy upgrade that will be welcomed by many people who have used and owned AirPods in the past because now they will connect and disconnect from other devices a lot quicker than normal.

One extremely exciting new feature is that the new AirPods will be able to lower the volume when you are having a conversation with someone else or wish to listen in to what people are saying, before then gradually increasing the sound once again when you are done.

Apple looking to make AirPods more user-friendly

All of these features can be done without the need of getting your iPhone out of your pocket and instead can be done with simple touches of the stem on the new AirPods Pro 2, which makes it even more user-friendly and simple to use.

While all of these new features sound exciting and fun to use for many people, they wont come cheap with the AirPods Pro 2 set to be available for around £196, which is certainly a small investment for a lot of people given today’s economic climate.

However, if you are someone who listens to music and podcasts quite often or uses earphones for work calls, then it could be worth paying the extra money for a pair of AirPods Pro 2 to get these nifty new and helpful features.