ITV Host Shares Tragic Alzheimer’s Diagnosis

By John Ensor • 04 July 2023 • 23:38

Fiona Phillips. Credit: University of Salford Press Office/Creative Commons Attribution 2.0

A much-loved TV presenter has shared the heartbreaking news that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Former GMTV presenter, Fiona Phillips, has revealed she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 62, according to BNN, Tuesday, July 4.

The well-known journalist and broadcaster was informed a year ago after she suffered bouts of anxiety and brain fog.

The mother of two, married to fellow broadcaster Martin Frizell, is taking part in trials which are based on a new revolutionary treatment being investigated by scientists.

Phillips is no stranger to Alzheimer’s disease. The TV star has had first-hand experience as both her parents fall prey to the condition that erases people’s memories and personalities.

Speaking of the diagnosis she said: ‘This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me. And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.

‘I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future,’ she added.

Fiona’s mother Amy was only in her early 50s when she started showing signs of Alzheimer’s. Her father Neville tried his utmost to care for his wife, but little did they know that he had the disease too.

He was diagnosed six years later after he was arrested by the police for driving ‘erratically.’ He was later transferred to a psychiatric hospital shortly before his death at 76. Fiona’s mother died in May 2006 at the age of 74, after spending years in a care home.

Fiona took the brave decision to make her diagnosis public in order to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s research. She said: ‘I don’t want to hide it or be ashamed of it. I want to be honest and help other people who are going through the same thing.’

Regarding the treatment she is undergoing, she revealed details about the clinical trial in which she is involved. Scientists are testing a new drug that they are hopeful could slow down the progression of the disease.

She said: ‘I’m hopeful that this drug will make a difference for me and for others like me. I’m not giving up on life. I’m still working, still enjoying myself, still living in the moment.

In conclusion, she said: ‘I’m lucky to have a supportive family and friends who love me for who I am. They know that Alzheimer’s doesn’t define me. It’s just something I have to deal with.’