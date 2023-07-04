Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta To Launch Its ‘Twitter Killer’ App ‘Threads’ This Week

By Chris King • 04 July 2023 • 18:47

Image of Mark Zuckerberg. Credit: catwalker/Shutterstock.com

Mark Zuckerberg and his Meta platform are said to be gearing up for the launch of their new decentralised microblogging app this week.

This new free Meta text-based conversation app has been the subject of much discussion for the last few months, with many referring to it as ‘Project 92’.

The parent company of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp has developed this new application. According to a tweet from The Verge last June 8, which showed leaked images of the interface, it is very similar in appearance to Twitter.

This is what Instagram’s upcoming Twitter competitor looks like https://t.co/Qx9kuFnHm8 pic.twitter.com/AKMBNKeQoX — The Verge (@verge) June 8, 2023

If ever a launch was made with perfect timing then this could be the one. Twitter users are up in arms over Elon Musk’s latest decision to limit the number of tweets that an unverified user can read.

Meta will now follow in the footsteps of Mastodon and Bluesky Social, both of which also resemble a carbon copy of Elon Musk’s app.

The new app was presented in the App Store on Monday 3

Rumours over the app’s name were confirmed this Monday, July 3, when it was presented for the first time in the App Store. It is believed that Apple users can download and install the app on their devices from Thursday 6.

Since Musk personally announced the temporary limit on the number of tweets that can be read, its competitor Mastodon has reportedly seen 83,000 new users added to its platform. That boosts its total to more than 13 million users.

Bluesky also received so many new requests that it had to temporarily stop its service because the platform was unable to meet the sudden demand.

Threads has been called the ‘Twitter killer’ by some experts

While it remains to be seen how successful Threads will be, according to the New York Times, there are experts who classify the arrival of the Meta platform as the ‘Twitter killer’.

Musk has surrounded himself with controversy since purchasing Twitter last year, but one can only wonder if his latest action is perhaps one step too many in the wrong direction that will alienate users.

Once the new Meta app is on the market, many social media users are bound to install it on their devices if not just out of curiosity to see how it compares to Twitter.