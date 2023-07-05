Olivia Wood – My Week At Euro Weekly News

By Euro Weekly News Media • 05 July 2023 • 14:28

Olivia Wood joined the EWN for a week’s work experience. During her time with us she visited Fuengirola’s Bioparc and Sea Life in Benalmadena and wrote up articles on her visits. She also interviewed a couple of EWN clients and some expats on the street, giving her an insight into the world of journalism

Monday

As a child, I was always unsure as to what I wanted to be when I ‘grew up’. From the age of six, I have attended the same school, the English International College, Elviria. At school, English has always captivated me and is a subject that I find particularly interesting as it allows me to express myself in a way like no other. Needless to say, taking my English Language and Literature IGCSES recently has led me to understand that working in the world of journalism is something that particularly interests me.

Last summer, I remember coming to visit the old Euro Weekly News office with my mother and being introduced to the editor where she briefly spoke to me about her job and experience. From then onwards, I have been truly obsessed with the idea of working in the field of journalism. The experience that I have been given to get an insight into journalism here at Euro Weekly News is nothing less than an amazing opportunity helping me begin to understand what working in this field would be like in the future.

After having spoken to Lynn before my wonderful tour around the Euro Weekly News office, I was provided with the information as to what I would be doing this week such as going to the Bioparc in Fuengirola and Sea Life in Benalmadena. Finally, I would like to say how extremely grateful I am for this once in a lifetime experience to work in such a bustling and exciting office and witness a newspaper come together in a matter of a week.

Tuesday

FUENGIROLA Bioparc, the perfect day trip to go on as a family this summer. Located walking distance from Fuengirola train and bus stations with deals also available on parking at Parking Alfil, the Bioparc appears to be a remarkable yet convenient place to visit.

Upon arrival, one is provided with a map detailing the species to be discovered throughout the day, as well as the unique vegetation and the animals that are protected by the European Conservation Programme which Bioparc Fuengirola is a part of. In addition, they provide facilities such as a gift shop and two eating areas with a playground next to one of the restaurants further back into the zoo.

There are various ticket options with some ticket prices discounted plus children under three enter free.

The Bioparc is a part of many conservation and breeding programmes helping to protect animals such as tomistomas and tigers. This educational day-out will engulf anyone by its vast array of animals, with each enclosure providing information in English and Spanish on the animals that lay before you. The Fuengirola Bioparc is a must visit for your bucket list to discover species from all over the world.

Wednesday

SEA LIFE Benalmadena, an aquarium full of life, showcasing sea creatures from all around the world. By having fascinating information about each species available in different languages, Sea Life will provide an educational yet engaging opportunity for a fun day out.

After purchasing tickets, visitors enter a room containing large aquariums with mystical fish inside. An underwater ambience is created thanks to the dark blue mysterious lighting and the sound of trickling water. Sea Life Benalmadena saves 150 million seahorses each year from being used for traditional medicine, meaning it has the largest amount of baby seahorses in an aquarium in the world.

Moreover, many of the fish at Sea Life are considered to be endangered because of problems such as overfishing and ocean pollution from plastics. Along the beaches of Benalmaderna, sea creatures become injured after being washed up or becoming trapped inside of fishing nets. However, Sea Life is aiding these animals by being a part of many conservation programmes which helps these animals that wouldn’t survive in the wild by giving them a home.

Additionally, an outdoor otter enclosure containing two adorable otters is a must at Sea Life Benalmadena. Thanks to its facilities such as minigolf, a children’s play area and a small cafe, Sea Life Benalmadena is a place to be enjoyed by everyone.

Thursday – Interview With Tibbi

Name: Tibbi

Restaurateur, owns La Scala, Figaro and La Pergola

Why did you come to Spain and how long have you lived here for?

I first came to Mijas 11 years ago to be the floor manager at an old restaurant that is now Olivia’s in La Cala de Mijas. After that, I moved jobs to become a manager at a restaurant called Exquisit before working at another restaurant and then Music Cafe. Finally, I decided to open up my own restaurant that continues to be around today in Elviria, called La Scala. Since then, I have opened up two more restaurants, with another two opening soon.

Do you read Euro Weekly News and what does it mean to you?

Yes, I love Euro Weekly News as it interests me as I am able to look at the offers and deals that other restaurants are providing as well as the design of their advertisements within the paper.

Friday – Interview Unnamed Couple

Unnamed Couple

Where do you live and how long have you lived in Spain for?

We have lived in Fuengirola for nineteen years after originally coming from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Do you read Euro Weekly News and what does it mean to you?

Yes we do, and for us the Euro Weekly Newspaper is a way in which we can keep informed about general news and feel as though we aren’t missing out on anything important happening in the world. Moreover, it also helps us find people for a job such as an electrician or plumber because there are many advertisements that have been classified into categories within the newspaper.

Name: Kim

Where do you live and how long have you lived in Spain for?

I have lived in Fuengirola for the past twenty years.

Do you read Euro Weekly News and what does it mean to you?

Yes, I always read the Euro Weekly News because I find it very enjoyable to be able to read an English newspaper here in Spain.