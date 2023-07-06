Mallorca Stadium Revamp Well Underway

By Glenn Wickman • 06 July 2023 • 13:19

The ‘old’ Son Moix with the athletics tracks. Image by Artesia Wells/Shutterstock

REAL MALLORCA football club’s new stadium will have one of the largest video scoreboards in Spain.

The newly revamped Son Moix ground, scheduled to be finished before the start of the 2024/25 season, will look completely different to now. Major upgrades will include eliminating the athletics tracks that run around the pitch and placing the four modified grandstands much closer to the grass than they were originally, which will improve the experience for spectators.

But most spectacular of all will be the huge video scoreboard to be located at the north end of the stadium and measuring 22 metres wide by seven metres high, making it one of the largest in Spain.

It will be mirrored in the south end by a smaller board measuring 13 metres wide by seven metres high.

The digital transformation does not stop there, as a whopping 200 screens and monitors will be installed throughout the stadium thanks to a three-way collaboration deal signed between the club and technology and communications giants Telefónica and LG.

Several of these screens will reportedly be tactile, allowing direct interaction between attendants at matches, and a digital sign especially designed for outdoors will also offer different types of content in all light conditions.

Son Moix was originally built in 1999 with a total capacity for 20,500 spectators. With the new northern stand currently being built the stadium will gain more than 3,000 extra seats, bringing the total capacity up to 23,142.

The elimination of the athletics tracks, a long-term request by fans, will bring the stands 45 centimetres closer to the grass, which Real Mallorca followers are overjoyed at.

The improvement project will also open the stadium up to the city, creating new leisure facilities for everyone to use outside of the purely sporting action.

The Camí dels Reis façade will also be redecorated offering a different image of the stadium.