By Aaron Hindhaugh • 07 July 2023 • 18:30

Britney Spears speaks after alleged assault image: twitter @britneyspears

Reports have emerged out of America in the last 24 hours that pop singer Britney Spears has been assaulted by NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security guard.

While no reports initially confirmed or denied who the NBA player was that saw his security backhand and make contact with Spears, Wembanyama himself told news reporters that he was the player at the centre of this controversy.

Wembanyama has risen to fame over the last few months having been taken as the number one overall pick in the latest NBA draft and will be playing for the San Antonio Spurs next season in his debut campaign.

The French basketball player is seen as one of the hottest and most exciting prospects in the world of basketball right now, so he will have very likely become used to having people going crazy wanting to speak to him and get pictures.

Britney Spears claims to have been assaulted

However, he may not have expected to be caught up in an off-field controversy even before his debut season has begun but that’s what has happened with Wembanyama’s security guard allegedly assaulting pop icon Britney Spears.

The pop legend took to social media to let all of her fans and the wider public know she has been struck by a security guard who was with Wembanyama, but she claims to have done nothing wrong and didn’t deserve to be hit.

Wembanyama has claimed that he wasn’t aware of Spears’ presence until after the incident had occurred and that he wasn’t aware of what had happened, although the artist believes everyone in his team knew what they were doing.

Wembanyama unaware of Spears’ claims

Spears has issued a statement and recalled the events from her point of view, as well as filing a police report in Las Vegas, she said:

“I simply tapped him on the shoulder. His security then backhanded me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd. Nearly knocking me down and causing my glasses [to fall] off my face.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect.”