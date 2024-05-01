Murcia government boosts festival funds

By Catherine McGeer •
Murcia Invests Big in Festivals
THE regional government of Murcia has announced a significant investment of €1.64 million towards festivals, citing their crucial role in attracting tourists. This marks a substantial increase of €1 million in support for private events, within a sector that annually draws around 600,000 attendees and generates a direct impact of €40 million.
President of Murcia Fernando López Miras emphasised the government’s commitment to festivals as integral to the region’s identity and tourism strategy. He highlighted the forthcoming release of grants for private events under the ‘Festivals Región de Murcia’ brand, representing a notable increase from previous funding.
López Miras highlighted the festivals’ cultural, tourist, and economic significance, noting their role in making music festivals accessible to everyone, attracting visitors, and bolstering the local economy.
The president reiterated the government’s support for Murcia’s vibrant music scene, positioning the region as a premier destination for live music enthusiasts. With this investment, Murcia aims to solidify its reputation as a hub for live music.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
