Murcia government boosts festival funds

Murcia Invests Big in Festivals Image: Shutterstock/ Christian Bertrand

THE regional government of Murcia has announced a significant investment of €1.64 million towards festivals, citing their crucial role in attracting tourists. This marks a substantial increase of €1 million in support for private events, within a sector that annually draws around 600,000 attendees and generates a direct impact of €40 million.

President López Miras Affirms Commitment to Murcia’s Cultural Heritage

President of Murcia Fernando López Miras emphasised the government’s commitment to festivals as integral to the region’s identity and tourism strategy. He highlighted the forthcoming release of grants for private events under the ‘Festivals Región de Murcia’ brand, representing a notable increase from previous funding.

López Miras highlighted the festivals’ cultural, tourist, and economic significance, noting their role in making music festivals accessible to everyone, attracting visitors, and bolstering the local economy.

Murcia’s Vibrant Music Scene Set to Thrive with Government Support

The president reiterated the government’s support for Murcia’s vibrant music scene, positioning the region as a premier destination for live music enthusiasts. With this investment, Murcia aims to solidify its reputation as a hub for live music.

