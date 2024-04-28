Murcia tourism: Beyond Brexit

By Catherine McGeer •
Shifting Sands: New Tourist Tides
THE Murcia Region’s reliance on British tourism has diminished significantly, dropping to 27 per cent from its pre-pandemic level of 43 per cent of international visitors. The Department of Tourism and Culture says that tourists from other countries are becoming more important, which means there are fewer British tourists in comparison.
Despite this shift, total foreign tourism expenditure hit a historic high last year at €1.256 billion, a 12.8 per cent increase pre-pandemic, according to Carmen Conesa’s department. The Murcia airport’s 24 routes, including ten to the UK, serviced by Ryanair and Easyjet, are being supplemented by new connections to Madrid and Barcelona with Volotea, aiming to extend tourism impact beyond peak seasons.
For the ongoing summer season, the airport offers direct links to seven countries via eight airlines, boasting 858,400 seats—a 3 per cent rise from last year. The regional government emphasises the airport’s strategic role in tourism development which saw 1,090,954 passengers in a year.
With 103,905 foreign tourists arriving in the first two months of this year, nearly half via the airport, the region is witnessing a 17.4 per cent increase in daily expenditure compared to 2023, outpacing the national average of 5.9 per cent.
