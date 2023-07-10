Last Week of Denia Fiestas

By Glenn Wickman • 10 July 2023 • 9:20

Bous a la mar. Image by Bodiaphvideo/Shutterstock

DENIA’S main summer fiestas come to an end this week with the last four days of events.

Thursday (July 13) kicks off with a bous a la mar (bulls in the sea) session in the makeshift bullring at the port at 1pm followed by a children’s bull show and tea at 6pm and a second bous a la mar session at 7pm. Then at 8pm there is a children’s show at Plaza Valgamediós and pensioners’ evening with free cocas (bread-based pizzas) and drinks with music in Calle La Via at 9pm, followed by concert by Andrea Motis in the Plaza del Consell and mobile disco in the Explanada de Torrecremada at midnight.

On Friday (July 14) there will be bous a la mar at 1pm and bull-running from Marqués de Campo street to the bull-ring at the port at 7pm, followed by bous a la mar. Then at 8pm there will be a children’s show entitled The magomic show in the Plaza Valgamediós and Moors and Christians parade through Marqués de Campo at 9.30pm, live concert by Macaco in Calle La Vía at 11pm and mobile disco in the Explanada de Torrecremada at midnight.

Saturday (July 15) starts with a pool tournament at the Club de Pool de Dénia followed by bous a la mar at 1pm and spectacular float parade through the streets starting in Marqués de Campo at 7pm. Then show by Tokyo Band in Calle La Vía at midnight and at the same time mobile disco in the Explanada.

The last day, Sunday (July 16) begins with bous a la mar at 1pm, Valencian pilota ball game in Trinquet El Rovellet at 5.30pm, children’s party in Marqués de Campo from 5.30pm to 8pm, bous a la mar at 7pm, family show El Pot Petit in Calle La Vía at 8pm, and spectacular end-of-fiestas firework display in the Explanada de Torrecremada at 10pm (approx.).