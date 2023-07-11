Chelsea Complete Loan Move Of £10.5 Million Signing To Bundesliga Club Union Berlin

By Chris King • 11 July 2023 • 17:16

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

David Fofana has completed a loan move from Chelsea to Bundesliga club Union Berlin this Tuesday, July 11.

As always, the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano was on the pulse, posting the deal on his official Twitter account. ‘Official, confirmed. David Datro Fofana joins Union Berlin on loan deal, there’s no buy option. Agreement signed with Chelsea’, he tweeted.

The young Ivory Coast international striker only arrived at Stamford Bridge last season in a £10.5 million switch from Molde in Sweden.

Todd Boehly splashed the large amount on a relatively new and untested player and it resulted in Fofana notching just four goals in the Premier League.

After signing a four-year deal with Molde, he made his debut in Sweden on February 18, 2021, in a UEFA Europa League with Hoffenheim. He even helped himself to a goal in the process. In 42 games for Molde, the forward returned a total of 14 goals.

He arrived at Chelsea last January 1

His arrival in West London last January 1 did very little to inspire Chelsea and they finished the season in a miserable 12th spot, and out of Europe.

His first appearance for the Blues came one week later as a substitute in a 4-0 FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

However, while his former club attempts to reassert itself, the 20-year-old can look forward to Champions League football this coming season after his new team finished fourth in the German league.

Fofana has already established himself in his country’s international setup after making his debut for the Ivory Coast in September 2019. Such is his standing that he captained the Under-23 side this March in a 3-2 friendly win over Morocco.

Since Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival in the capital, he has overseen the departure of a host of the squad he inherited from Frank Lampard.

The Argentine probably saw Fofana as being surplus to his attacking requirements this season following the recruitment of two recognised top strikers from European clubs.

French forward Christopher Nkunku arrived from RB Leipzig along with Villarreal’s Nico Jackson, one of La Liga’s most prolific scorers last season.