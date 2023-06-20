Premier League Chelsea Confirm The Signing Of Another Major Name

By Chris King • 20 June 2023 • 19:53

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Premier League club Chelsea have completed the signing of Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig this Tuesday, June 20.

In a statement, the Blues wrote: “Chelsea is delighted to announce Christopher Nkunku will join the club from RB Leipzig ahead of the 2023/24 season”.

“The 25-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by France, has agreed a six-year contract, which will begin on 1 July”, it detailed.

“I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea,’ said Nkunku. ‘A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch”.

“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited for this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt”, he added.

Nkunku becomes the latest star to join Mauricio Pochettino’s squad

As a result, the French star becomes another component of Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Chelsea squad. He is a versatile player who can operate in midfield or in attack.

Nkunku graduated from the famous Paris Saint-Germain Academy, making his first professional appearance out of 78 in December 2015.

He went on to win three Ligue 1 titles with the French giants, as well as the Coupe de la Ligue and the Coupe de France on two occasions.

A move to Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig in July 2019 followed. Nkunku received the honour of being voted Player of the Season in the 2021-22 campaign, along with the DFB-Pokal.

The following season he finished as joint-top scorer in the Bundesliga with Werder Bremen’s German star Niclas Füllkrug with 16 goals. In March 2022 he made his international debut for France.

Pochettino has the task on his hands of cutting the bloated squad that he inherited from Frank Lampard when he took over at Stamford Bridge.

Joao Felix has already returned to Atletico Madrid, while Mateo Kovacic looks to be on the verge of joining Manchester City. N’Golo Kante is also expected to make a move to the Saudi Pro League.