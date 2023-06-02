Mateo Kovacic nearing Chelsea exit and heading to Manchester City

By Chris King • 02 June 2023 • 1:59

Image of Mateo Kovcic playing for Croatia. Credit: Fanny Schertzer/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Chelsea are said to be on the verge of selling their Croatian midfield star Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City.

This news was reported by the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano on Thursday, June 1. He seldom gets his facts wrong so it would seem that Mauricio Pochettino is continuing to show players the door at Stamford Bridge since his recent arrival.

The Argentine has already decided that Joao Felix is surplus to requirements in London. The Portuguese international winger looks likely to be heading back to his parent club, Atletico Madrid after only a few months on loan with the Blues.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “More on Mateo Kovacic and Manchester City news revealed yesterday. Been told the agreement on the personal terms between Kovacic and City is really close, almost completed. #MCFC Man City and Chelsea will be in direct contact to discuss the fee. Kovacic will leave”.

More on Mateo Kovacic and Manchester City news revealed yesterday. Been told the agreement on the personal terms between Kovacic and City is really close, almost completed. 🚨🔵🇭🇷 #MCFC Man City and Chelsea will be in direct contact to discuss the fee. Kovacic will leave. pic.twitter.com/sOd5iBLXNq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 1, 2023

Kovacic has made 221 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them initially on loan from Real Madrid in 2018.

During his time in London, the 28-year-old has picked up a Champions League medal, along with the Europa League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

He is blessed with superb technical skills and is an excellent dribbler with the ball at his feet. The Croatian genius has previously been compared to the Barcelona and Spain legend Sergio Busquets.

Having worked with Busquets at Barca, the mind races when one imagines what a coach like Pep Guardiola will be able to do with such a talent at his disposal should the move materialise.