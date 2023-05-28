Mauricio Pochettino signs contract to become next Chelsea manager

By Chris King • 28 May 2023 • 14:26

Image of Mauricio Pochettino. Credit: MDI/Shutterstock.com

Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed as the new head coach of Premier League side Chelsea.

The Argentine put pen to paper at Stamford Bridge this Sunday, May 28. He will replace interim manager Frank Lampard on a deal that ties him to the club until June 2026.

His appointment was confirmed on Twitter by the respected sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea head coach after verbal agreement reached 2 weeks ago”.

“#CFC Official statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week. Contract will be valid until June 2026. Here we go confirmed”, he continued.

Mauricio Pochettino has finally signed the contract as new Chelsea head coach after verbal agreement reached 2 weeks ago. 🚨🔵✍🏻 #CFC Official statement ready, he’s starting his job as Chelsea manager next week. Contract will be valid until June 2026. Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7BaBpimsFm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

The 51-year-old was expected to be announced as Chelsea’s new boss after a lengthy period where the club interviewed several potential candidates after sacking Graham Potter. An official statement from Chelsea FC is expected to be released imminently confirming the news.

Pochettino will be fully aware of the task he faces with the Blues currently enjoying one of their worst seasons in a long time, languishing in mid-table.

Todd Boehly splashed an incredible amount of cash on new players before the start of this season but they were unable to inspire the team to success.

It is rumoured that many of those same new recruits now face being moved on to fresh pastures, along with a number of the original squad.

There has been a different story in the case of Chelsea’s women’s team. They have just won the Women’s Super League for the fourth consecutive season.

CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND, FOUR TIMES IN A ROW. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/pzUIUl4fnr — (C)helsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) May 27, 2023