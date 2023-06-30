Chelsea Unveil New Striker Signed From Spain’s La Liga

By Chris King • 30 June 2023 • 21:19
Senegal striker Nico Jackson has completed his move to Chelsea from Spanish club Villarreal.
As a result, the forward becomes the latest addition to Mauricio Pochettino’s new-look Blues squad for the forthcoming Premier League season.
A tweet from the Stamford Bridge outfit this Friday, June 30, announced Jackson’s switch to London from Spain’s La Liga.
Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer guru tweeted: “Official, confirmed. Nico Jackson, new Chelsea player on 8 year deal and on €37m fee from Villarreal”.
Although born in the Gambia, Jackson plays his international football for Senegal, being called up to the squad by coach Aliou Cissé for the first time in November 2018.
He represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, making his full international debut in Senegal’s opening match against the Netherlands. He replaced Krépin Diatta in an eventual 2-0 defeat.
Jackson was lined up for a £22.5 million move to AFC Bournemouth earlier this year but a hamstring issue saw him fail the medical.
In 47 appearances for Villarreal, the striker notched 13 goals while providing 13 assists. Chelsea will of course be hoping that he can find the mark for them after he found the back of the net nine times in his last eight games in Spain.
He links up with Chelsea’s other new addition, Christopher Nkunku, who arrived recently from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig. The 25-year-old French international has represented his country 10 times.
He said in a statement: “I am incredibly happy to be joining Chelsea. A big effort was made to bring me to the club and I am looking forward to meeting my new coach and teammates and showing the Chelsea supporters what I can do on the pitch”.
“Having played in Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, I now want to play in the Premier League, one of the strongest leagues in the world. I am very excited about this challenge and will be proud to wear the Chelsea shirt”, he added.
