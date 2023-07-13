Carlos Baos – Gift Tax

By Carlos Baos (Lawyer) • 13 July 2023 • 11:00
Gift tax from parents to their children. Requirements for not paying for the first €100,000 received. Valencian Community.
As we have explained previously, making gifts to your children is a formula that has increased considerably in recent times, in order to minimise the Inheritance Tax that your heirs will have to pay in the future.
When implementing this strategy, it is very common to make gifts of less than €100,000. The reason behind it is simple: in the Valencia region, the first €100,000 donated from parents to children (or from grandparents to grandchildren, depending on the circumstances) are exempt from paying Gift Tax.
However, many people overlook the formal and material requirements that must be met in order to successfully apply this tax allowance:
Lawyer Carlos Baos has been advising on variety of expat-related legal issues for years
