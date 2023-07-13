Mark Slack – Roadtest Subaru Forester

By Mark Slack • 13 July 2023 • 10:30

Subaru Forester – versatile and spacious off-road capability

The Subaru Forester has been a familiar sight on the roads for more than 20 years and over that period has been revised and improved several times, gradually transforming from a versatile four-wheel-drive estate to a smart family SUV which still retains formidable off-road ability. It competes in a crowded SUV sector but has a distinct edge over main rivals with its impressive tough-terrain performance, able to tackle rough roads, mud, snow and ice with relative ease.

Forester comes in three versions and the entry level XE costs €44,464/£37,990 and features symmetrical four-wheel-drive, CVT automatic transmission, cruise control, climate, power adjustable and heated front seats, keyless entry and start, power fold door mirrors, auto lights and wipers, high beam assist, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, auto dimming rear view mirror and steering headlights. The XE Premium Lineartronic which I recently tested costs €47,975/£40,990 and adds other features including sunroof, heated rear seats, navigation, powered tailgate, leather seating, and privacy glass.

The 2.0 litre 148 hp petrol engine is Subaru’s trademark horizontally opposed four cylinder and is nicely refined and the power is delivered smoothly through the CVT automatic gearbox, which also has paddle-shifters for those who wish to take manual control. The Forester is also a self-charging hybrid so has eco credentials.

The latest Forester has had a design makeover which adds extra visual cachet and a more upmarket look to the exterior, while the cabin has benefitted from an upgrade which has given it a classier ambiance. Seating is very comfortable and supportive and there is plenty of adjustment of the steering wheel and the powered driver’s seat to get an ideal position. All-round visibility is very good, with the added advantage of a reversing camera.

Out and about, the Forester is light and easy to drive and corners with reassuring composure. The ride quality is on the firm side but still comfortable and on smooth roads, where it is likely to spend most of its time, it is extremely car-like to drive and in its handling characteristics.

With good head and leg room, five adults can be easily accommodated, and there is ample boot-space with a flat load area to make loading easier and the rear seats fold to give van-like capacity for larger items. The Forester may not be cheapest family-size SUV in its class, but it is one of the most versatile and few can match its off-road capability and its tough build quality.

Model tested was UK specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

Facts at a Glance

Model: Subaru Forester XE Premium Lineartronic

Engine: 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder, petrol

Transmission: CVT Automatic

Performance: 0-100 kph 11.8 seconds, top speed 188 kph/117 mph

Economy: 8.07 l/100 km/35 mpg

Emissions: 185 g/km