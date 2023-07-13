Newcastle United Announce Signing Of Title-Winning Star Close
Puzzle Solutions Edition 1984

By Marcos • 13 July 2023 • 10:16

WORD SPIRAL

1 Clog; 2 Gash; 3 Heir; 4 Rank; 5 Kite; 6 Enid; 7 Dump; 8 Path; 9 Heal; 10 Lobe; 11 Eric; 12 Comb; 13 Bias; 14 Stew; 15 Whip; 16 Pint. PANTHER

QUICK QUIZ

1 Spencer Tracy; 2 Greta Garbo; 3 John o’ Groats; 4 Desmond Tutu; 5 Gander; 6 King John; 7 Indira Gandhi; 8 Robert De Niro; 9 Fables; 10 Deathwatch beetle.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Hives; 4 Embrace; 8 Tonight; 9 Lined; 10 Oust; 11 Prussian; 13 Plan; 14 Eyes; 16 Patriots; 17 Beta; 20 Ashen; 21 Element; 22 Tirades; 23 Later.
Down: 1 Hothouse plant; 2 Vends; 3 Sago; 4 Entire; 5 Bulls-eye; 6 Aunties; 7 End in disaster; 12 Rationed; 13 Pitcher; 15 Steers; 18 Erect; 19 Well.

QUICK

Across: 3 Waist; 8 Repel; 10 Cheep; 11 Les; 12 Tenor; 13 Glasgow; 15 Reaps; 18 End; 19 Ocelot; 21 Prudish; 22 Heat; 23 Undo; 24 Serrate; 26 Guitar; 29 Ice; 31 Spoor; 32 Scented; 34 North; 35 Sap; 36 Feign; 37 Dixie; 38 Agate.
Down: 1 Hello; 2 Dessert; 4 Anew; 5 Scorch; 6 Three; 7 Tempo; 9 Pea; 12 Toddler; 14 Gnu; 16 Alone; 17 Stoop; 19 Ostrich; 20 Thugs; 21 Patio; 23 Utensil; 24 Sarong; 25 Ace; 27 Upset; 28 Tonga; 30 Tepid; 32 Stet; 33 Tax.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Salón, 4 Scenes, 9 Boniato, 10 Adult, 11 Dar a, 12 Septimo, 13 Pie, 14 Arma, 16 Osos, 18 Son, 20 Require, 21 A ver, 24 Poema, 25 Alumnas, 26 Reader, 27 Burro.
Down: 1 Sabado, 2 Lunar, 3 Near, 5 Champion, 6 Nautico, 7 Sitios, 8 House, 13 Patinaje, 15 Raqueta, 17 Trepar, 18 Secar, 19 Frasco, 22 Venir, 23 Bulb.

NONAGRAM

aced, acid, acme, acne, came, camp, cane, cape, cede, cedi, dace, dice, epic, iced, mace, mica, mice, nice, pace, pica, amice, caned, canid, caped, dance, manic, medic, mince, nicad, niece, paced, panic, peace, pecan, pence, piece, anemic, apiece, apneic, camped, cinema, decamp, encamp, iceman, icemen, menace, minced, pieced, endemic, menaced, encamped, pandemic, IMPEDANCE.

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

ALPHAMUDDLE

